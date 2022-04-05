Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif mushy moments

First Christmas

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Katrina marked their first Christmas at their new home in Mumbai. They also invited some of their friends to celebrate the festival with them

Warm Hug on Lohri

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Katrina enjoyed the warmth of love as they celebrated their first Lohri together

Everyday is a day of love

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to make their fans go gaga about them. On Valentine’s Day, Vicky shared a heartwarming message for his wife

Lovebirds made heads turn with their glamorous appearance together at the star-studded bash for Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday

Image: Taras Taraporvala

Glamorous appearance

Vicky and Katrina took out time to celebrate Holi with the family members. Their adorable family picture took the internet by storm

Family Time

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina and Vicky shelled out major couple goals as they spent quality time at an undisclosed location

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Holiday time

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The couple leaves no stones unturned to take out time for each other amid their busy schedules

Valentine for life

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky gave a sweet forehead kiss to Katrina to mark Valentine's Day

The forehead kiss

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

To celebrate their journey, Katrina shared a mushy post with her husband. "Happppyyyyy one month my heart,” she wrote as she showered love on Vicky

One month to their wedding

Image: Errikos Andreou

Vicky and Katrina took their relationship to the next level and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in presence of friends and family

To love, honor and cherish

