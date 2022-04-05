Entertainment
Saloni Arora
APR 05, 2022
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif mushy moments
First Christmas
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Katrina marked their first Christmas at their new home in Mumbai. They also invited some of their friends to celebrate the festival with them
Warm Hug on Lohri
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Katrina enjoyed the warmth of love as they celebrated their first Lohri together
Everyday is a day of love
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to make their fans go gaga about them. On Valentine’s Day, Vicky shared a heartwarming message for his wife
Lovebirds made heads turn with their glamorous appearance together at the star-studded bash for Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday
Image: Taras Taraporvala
Glamorous appearance
Vicky and Katrina took out time to celebrate Holi with the family members. Their adorable family picture took the internet by storm
Family Time
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina and Vicky shelled out major couple goals as they spent quality time at an undisclosed location
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Holiday time
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The couple leaves no stones unturned to take out time for each other amid their busy schedules
Valentine for life
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky gave a sweet forehead kiss to Katrina to mark Valentine's Day
The forehead kiss
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To celebrate their journey, Katrina shared a mushy post with her husband. "Happppyyyyy one month my heart,” she wrote as she showered love on Vicky
One month to their wedding
Image: Errikos Andreou
Vicky and Katrina took their relationship to the next level and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in presence of friends and family
To love, honor and cherish
