MAY 26, 2022

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s online PDA

‘To love & honour’

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Groom Vicky and bride Katrina share a sweet moment right before their wedding. As they stand close holding hands, Vicky plants a kiss on Katrina’s forehead

Cosy hugs

The lovebirds share a warm hug as they ring in Christmas. This was the first photo Vicky shared with Katrina after their wedding pictures

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Happy Lohri!

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina had flown to Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Lohri with Vicky as he was shooting there for Laxman Utekar’s film

‘Day of love’

The couple also celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds this year. The Uri actor captioned this photo, “With you, everyday is a day of love.”

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Katrina look nothing less than a power couple as they dressed up for a star-studded Bollywood party

Power couple

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky and Katrina recently went on a holiday to New York. Vicky captioned this photo, “Sugar rush”, which is exactly what we get seeing them together

‘Sugar rush’

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

A few days back, Vicky celebrated his birthday with Katrina in NYC. Look at how happy both of them look!

Birthday to remember

Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina shared this picture on Instagram on Vicky’s birthday. This adorable moment of him kissing her on her cheek left fans swooning

Birthday kiss

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The couple can’t stop smiling as they enjoy a coffee date together at Katrina’s favourite eatery in New York City

Coffee date

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

VicKat made the temperature soar on social media with this picture. “Me and mine,” Katrina captioned it

‘Me and mine’

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Tiger 3 actress shared this on Valentine’s Day and left everybody feeling single!

Lost in the eyes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This cool snap was shared by Katrina on her Instagram space when the couple had jetted off to an undisclosed location a few months back

The best travel partners

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

