MAY 26, 2022
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s online PDA
‘To love & honour’
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Groom Vicky and bride Katrina share a sweet moment right before their wedding. As they stand close holding hands, Vicky plants a kiss on Katrina’s forehead
Cosy hugs
The lovebirds share a warm hug as they ring in Christmas. This was the first photo Vicky shared with Katrina after their wedding pictures
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Happy Lohri!
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina had flown to Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Lohri with Vicky as he was shooting there for Laxman Utekar’s film
‘Day of love’
The couple also celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds this year. The Uri actor captioned this photo, “With you, everyday is a day of love.”
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Katrina look nothing less than a power couple as they dressed up for a star-studded Bollywood party
Power couple
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky and Katrina recently went on a holiday to New York. Vicky captioned this photo, “Sugar rush”, which is exactly what we get seeing them together
‘Sugar rush’
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
A few days back, Vicky celebrated his birthday with Katrina in NYC. Look at how happy both of them look!
Birthday to remember
Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Katrina shared this picture on Instagram on Vicky’s birthday. This adorable moment of him kissing her on her cheek left fans swooning
Birthday kiss
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The couple can’t stop smiling as they enjoy a coffee date together at Katrina’s favourite eatery in New York City
Coffee date
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
VicKat made the temperature soar on social media with this picture. “Me and mine,” Katrina captioned it
‘Me and mine’
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Tiger 3 actress shared this on Valentine’s Day and left everybody feeling single!
Lost in the eyes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This cool snap was shared by Katrina on her Instagram space when the couple had jetted off to an undisclosed location a few months back
The best travel partners
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
