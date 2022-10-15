Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's
marital bliss

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

'Meri' Christmas

Vicky shared this cozy picture with Katrina and captioned it as, 'Meri Christmas'. Adorable much!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Monthiversary

Katrina wished her better half on their first month anniversary with this sweet picture

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Valentine's Day special

Vicky planted a sweet kiss on Katrina's forehead as they celebrated Valentine's Day this year

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

All things colourful

Katrina and Vicky had a blast as they celebrated the festival of Holi with the family

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

VicKat dished out major couple goals in this one. They looked stylish as they decked up for a party

Couple goals

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Romantic getaway

After their wedding, the IT couple went on a secret holiday. They were seen enjoying a sunny day on a yacht

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pool babies

Katrina was seen chilling with her handsome husband in a pool. She shared the picture and wrote, 'Me and mine'

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

NYC outing

Throwback to Katrina and Vicky's visit to New York for his birthday. They were seen relishing scrumptious desserts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Birthday diaries

Vicky planting a kiss on Katrina's cheek is all things romantic!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Karwa Chauth special

We can't stop gushing over VicKat's picture from their first Karwa Chauth celebration

