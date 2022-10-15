Vicky Kaushal-Katrina's
marital bliss
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
'Meri' Christmas
Vicky shared this cozy picture with Katrina and captioned it as, 'Meri Christmas'. Adorable much!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Monthiversary
Katrina wished her better half on their first month anniversary with this sweet picture
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Valentine's Day special
Vicky planted a sweet kiss on Katrina's forehead as they celebrated Valentine's Day this year
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
All things colourful
Katrina and Vicky had a blast as they celebrated the festival of Holi with the family
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
VicKat dished out major couple goals in this one. They looked stylish as they decked up for a party
Couple goals
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Romantic getaway
After their wedding, the IT couple went on a secret holiday. They were seen enjoying a sunny day on a yacht
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pool babies
Katrina was seen chilling with her handsome husband in a pool. She shared the picture and wrote, 'Me and mine'
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
NYC outing
Throwback to Katrina and Vicky's visit to New York for his birthday. They were seen relishing scrumptious desserts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Birthday diaries
Vicky planting a kiss on Katrina's cheek is all things romantic!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Karwa Chauth special
We can't stop gushing over VicKat's picture from their first Karwa Chauth celebration
