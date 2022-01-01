Vicky Kaushal , Sunny
are sibling goals
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Twinning is winning
Vicky and Sunny look so adorable together as they twinned in white t-shirts. Look at their smiles!
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Cutest duo
They are the cutest brother duo in the industry and this childhood photo proves it
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
So hot
This photo has our hearts as the Kaushal brothers look so hot in the swimming pool
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Always together
We cannot get enough of their childhood innocence and goofiness
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Better together
We cannot take our eyes off this photo that was taken during Vicky-Katrina’s wedding
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Mumma’s boys
Vicky and Sunny have always been mumma’s boys and this photo is wholesome
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Suit up
The sibling duo made heads turn in these pastel colour suits
Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram
Eyeing for you
We can’t get enough of how little Vicky adorably looks at his younger brother Sunny
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Brothers for life
This childhood photo reminds us of their sweet and unbreakable bond
Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Veeres
Vicky and Sunny always stay together and this makes us crave for a beautiful bond like they have
