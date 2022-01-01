Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal , Sunny

are sibling goals

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Twinning is winning

Vicky and Sunny look so adorable together as they twinned in white t-shirts. Look at their smiles!

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Cutest duo

They are the cutest brother duo in the industry and this childhood photo proves it

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

So hot

This photo has our hearts as the Kaushal brothers look so hot in the swimming pool

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Always together

We cannot get enough of their childhood innocence and goofiness

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Better together

We cannot take our eyes off this photo that was taken during Vicky-Katrina’s wedding

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Mumma’s boys

Vicky and Sunny have always been mumma’s boys and this photo is wholesome

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Suit up

The sibling duo made heads turn in these pastel colour suits

Image: Sunny Kaushal Instagram

Eyeing for you

We can’t get enough of how little Vicky adorably looks at his younger brother Sunny

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Brothers for life

This childhood photo reminds us of their sweet and unbreakable bond

Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Veeres

Vicky and Sunny always stay together and this makes us crave for a beautiful bond like they have

