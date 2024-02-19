Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense treatment

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Dunki and Sam Bahadur receiving immense appreciation from the audience

Vicky’s recent movies 

Despite a recent injury on sets of Chhava, the actor posted a strong workout video teaching us to bounce back from tough times

Post-injury workout

Vicky undergoes -110°C degree temperature amid extreme cold, showing his strong commitment to recovery

Extreme cold treatment

In the recent video, Vicky was seen locked in a room, listening to music, and wearing a face mask in between the cold treatment

Isolated recovery

Vicky’s caption in the video, “-110degC Recovery mode on," has inspired his fans with his determination

Fans response

Vicky's workout video features Rule #1 by Raowalia adding fun motivation in between intense workout

Workout Soundtrack

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, expressing the responsibility and joy of playing a historic figure

Vicky Kaushal statement about Chhava

Vicky also discusses the seriousness, action, drama, and romance in this period movie- Chhava

Chhava- a period drama

In this upcoming movie, Vicky Kaushal will be seen opposite Tripti Dimri

Vicky’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Love & War

Along With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Love & War which will release in Christmas 2025

