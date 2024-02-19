Heading 3
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense treatment
Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Dunki and Sam Bahadur receiving immense appreciation from the audience
Vicky’s recent movies
Despite a recent injury on sets of Chhava, the actor posted a strong workout video teaching us to bounce back from tough times
Post-injury workout
Vicky undergoes -110°C degree temperature amid extreme cold, showing his strong commitment to recovery
Extreme cold treatment
In the recent video, Vicky was seen locked in a room, listening to music, and wearing a face mask in between the cold treatment
Isolated recovery
Vicky’s caption in the video, “-110degC Recovery mode on," has inspired his fans with his determination
Fans response
Vicky's workout video features Rule #1 by Raowalia adding fun motivation in between intense workout
Workout Soundtrack
In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, expressing the responsibility and joy of playing a historic figure
Vicky Kaushal statement about Chhava
Vicky also discusses the seriousness, action, drama, and romance in this period movie- Chhava
Chhava- a period drama
In this upcoming movie, Vicky Kaushal will be seen opposite Tripti Dimri
Vicky’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Love & War
Along With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Love & War which will release in Christmas 2025
