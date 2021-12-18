ENTERTAINMENT

Vicky Kaushal's career milestones

One of the most critically acclaimed actors

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most successful and critically acclaimed actors in the film industry

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

First journey in movies

However, his successful journey began as an Assistant Director to Anurag Kashyap for the 2012 crime blockbuster, Gangs Of Wasseypur

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Small role

Later in 2012, he madehis acting debut with a small role in Kunal Kapoor starrer Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Lead debut

In 2015, he marked his major debut as a lead actor in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The film not only marked the beginning of his big Bollywood career but also won him many accolades

Winner of many accolades

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

OTT debut

And then, in 2018, Vicky made his digital debut with a romantic comedy movie, Love Per Square Foot

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The actor, yet again, received positive reviews for his OTT debut

OTT popularity

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

In the very same year, he bagged another lead role, this time opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gluzar’s Raazi

Second lead role

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The movie also landed him many nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor

Nominations

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky achieved a huge milestone with his lead actor role in Aditya Dhar’s  Uri: The Surgical Strike

Popularity with Uri: The Surgical Strike

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The film was undoubtedly a huge success and Vicky was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor

National Award winner

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

In 2021, Kaushal played the titular role of Sardar Udham Singh in Sardar Udham, which was shortlisted (but wasn’t selected!) amongst the 14 Indian films submissions for Best International Feature Film Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards

94th Academy Awards

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

