DEC 18, 2021
Vicky Kaushal's career milestones
One of the most critically acclaimed actors
Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most successful and critically acclaimed actors in the film industry
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
First journey in movies
However, his successful journey began as an Assistant Director to Anurag Kashyap for the 2012 crime blockbuster, Gangs Of Wasseypur
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Small role
Later in 2012, he madehis acting debut with a small role in Kunal Kapoor starrer Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Lead debut
In 2015, he marked his major debut as a lead actor in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The film not only marked the beginning of his big Bollywood career but also won him many accolades
Winner of many accolades
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
OTT debut
And then, in 2018, Vicky made his digital debut with a romantic comedy movie, Love Per Square Foot
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor, yet again, received positive reviews for his OTT debut
OTT popularity
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
In the very same year, he bagged another lead role, this time opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gluzar’s Raazi
Second lead role
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The movie also landed him many nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor
Nominations
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky achieved a huge milestone with his lead actor role in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike
Popularity with Uri: The Surgical Strike
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The film was undoubtedly a huge success and Vicky was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor
National Award winner
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
In 2021, Kaushal played the titular role of Sardar Udham Singh in Sardar Udham, which was shortlisted (but wasn’t selected!) amongst the 14 Indian films submissions for Best International Feature Film Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards
94th Academy Awards
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
