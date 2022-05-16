Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal's casual & stylish looks
Mountain love
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor looks handsome in this casual shirt as he posed for the camera
A white affair
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky agrees with the classic combination of a white shirt and beige pants
Here, the star gives lessons on how to look stylish in a comfy hoodie and we are swooning over him
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Hoodie days
He donned a plain white t-shirt with blue denim pants and looked charming in this sun-kissed snap
Comfort & Class
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Gym look done right
The actor looks fashionable in this effortless yet trendy gym look. He also wore his black cap to complete the outfit
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
This full sleeves minimal yet modest t-shirt is approved by Vicky and we’re taking notes
Intense look
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is making our hearts flutter as he dons a black hoodie with matching shorts during one of his outings
That smile
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor exudes charm in this white sweater with black pants. He completed his look with a black cap
Hello handsome
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He opted for his olive green t-shirt with denim pants
What a poser
