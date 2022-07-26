Heading 3

Vicky Kaushal's love for suits

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky layered his look in a V-neck white T-shirt and a pastel blue blazer. He teamed it with a pair of pastel blue formal trousers

Killing it in pastel blue suit

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

He is seen wearing black and white striped trousers with a matching blazer. Vicky paired it up with a grey T-shirt beneath the blazer

Dapper in striped suit

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The actor donned a stylish navy blue silk pantsuit with a matching shirt and added tinted sunglasses to complete his look

Uber-stylish in navy blue

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky wore a black velvet suit, adorned with a white floral design and matching black court shoes

Flower power

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal had also styled himself in a black kurta and pajama. He teamed the look with a polka-dotted jacket

Polka dot suit

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

This time, Vicky opted for a teal green pantsuit and clubbed it with a white t-shirt

Handsome hunk

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal showed us how to nail the powder blue pantsuit effortlessly. He also added a white graphic t-shirt to complete his look

Dashing look

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The handsome hunk donned a checkered suit with a navy blue shirt and also added a classy tie to it

Checkered play

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky's blazer was all kinds of striking. Not only was it fully textured but also featured sparkly beads that gave it so much character

Dapper

Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky totally won us over (yet again) with his dapper look as he was seen wearing a sharp grey suit

Edgy look

