Heading 3
Vicky Kaushal's love for suits
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky layered his look in a V-neck white T-shirt and a pastel blue blazer. He teamed it with a pair of pastel blue formal trousers
Killing it in pastel blue suit
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
He is seen wearing black and white striped trousers with a matching blazer. Vicky paired it up with a grey T-shirt beneath the blazer
Dapper in striped suit
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The actor donned a stylish navy blue silk pantsuit with a matching shirt and added tinted sunglasses to complete his look
Uber-stylish in navy blue
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky wore a black velvet suit, adorned with a white floral design and matching black court shoes
Flower power
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal had also styled himself in a black kurta and pajama. He teamed the look with a polka-dotted jacket
Polka dot suit
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
This time, Vicky opted for a teal green pantsuit and clubbed it with a white t-shirt
Handsome hunk
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal showed us how to nail the powder blue pantsuit effortlessly. He also added a white graphic t-shirt to complete his look
Dashing look
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The handsome hunk donned a checkered suit with a navy blue shirt and also added a classy tie to it
Checkered play
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky's blazer was all kinds of striking. Not only was it fully textured but also featured sparkly beads that gave it so much character
Dapper
Photo: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky totally won us over (yet again) with his dapper look as he was seen wearing a sharp grey suit
Edgy look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits