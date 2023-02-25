Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 25, 2023

Vicky-Ranbir: Celebs' PDA moments

The lovebirds share a warm hug as they ring in Christmas

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram


Alia Bhatt shared a romantic photo with Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate his 39th birthday in Jawai, Rajasthan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Sidharth-Kiara’s dreamy wedding journey

Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s cute moments


Ranveer shared a picture with Deepika wherein they were seen locking lips by the beach side 

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Virat was seen holding onto Anushka as they posed happily for the camera

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Shahid and Mira hugged each other. Their smiles is saying everything 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

 Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

 Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Natasha was seen kissing Varun in this love-filled picture

Image: Kim Sharma Instagram 

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes

Kim and Leander have been going strong in their relationship

The actor is seen kissing his wife Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Farhan was seen holding his ladylove Shibani close to him as they posed for a quick selfie

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

