Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 27, 2023

 Vicky-Shahid: Actors who are sneakerheads

The Article 15 star is often seen wearing sneakers and shows off comfortable vibe

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Isha Bhansali’s Instagram

Ranveer has been known for his quirky fashion sense but he is also a sneakerhead and owns various designer sneakers

Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh

The Jab We Met star is a huge sneakerhead and has impeccable fashion sense, which gives a unique blend to streetwear

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Anisha jain’s Instagram

The Indian VJ is a huge basketball fan and reportedly owns around 400 pairs of sneakers

Rannvijay Singha

Image: rannvijay sinha’s Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

From owning expensive cars to a private jet, the singer has an array of sneaker collection from top brands like Gucci and Balenciaga

Image: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero star is a huge sneaker fan and has one of the coolest sneaker collection

The Lukka Chuppi star often pairs his outfits with sneakers to give a trendy look

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor has often been spotted wearing branded sneaker during his film promotions or at airports

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Amandeep Kaur’s Instagram

Arjun kapoor

Image : Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

The Ki and Ka star often rocks sneakers with casual fits, making it stylish and comfortable

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

The Main Tera Hero star owns various sneaker from Dior, Versace, Nike air, Jordan and many more

Varun Dhawan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here