Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 27, 2023
Vicky-Shahid: Actors who are sneakerheads
The Article 15 star is often seen wearing sneakers and shows off comfortable vibe
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Isha Bhansali’s Instagram
Ranveer has been known for his quirky fashion sense but he is also a sneakerhead and owns various designer sneakers
Image : Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh
The Jab We Met star is a huge sneakerhead and has impeccable fashion sense, which gives a unique blend to streetwear
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Anisha jain’s Instagram
The Indian VJ is a huge basketball fan and reportedly owns around 400 pairs of sneakers
Rannvijay Singha
Image: rannvijay sinha’s Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram
From owning expensive cars to a private jet, the singer has an array of sneaker collection from top brands like Gucci and Balenciaga
Image: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
The Bhavesh Joshi Superhero star is a huge sneaker fan and has one of the coolest sneaker collection
The Lukka Chuppi star often pairs his outfits with sneakers to give a trendy look
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor has often been spotted wearing branded sneaker during his film promotions or at airports
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Amandeep Kaur’s Instagram
Arjun kapoor
Image : Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
The Ki and Ka star often rocks sneakers with casual fits, making it stylish and comfortable
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The Main Tera Hero star owns various sneaker from Dior, Versace, Nike air, Jordan and many more
Varun Dhawan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.