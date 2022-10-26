Heading 3
Vidya Balan’s 10
Exquisite saree looks
Akriti Anand
OCT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Green and Pink combo
The actress looked extremely pretty in a parrot green colour saree with a pink colour border.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Simple yet elegant
Vidya exuded elegance in this white cotton saree with yellow and black stripes on it
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Black and Beige
The Sherni actress wore a black saree in combination with beige colour in the background.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Saree not sorry
Vidya shared a picture of her in a mustard colour saree with a black and green border.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Sunshine Yellow
Vidya looked festive-ready in this yellow Banarasi saree.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Comfort styling
The actress posed for the camera in a simple pink cotton saree.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Red beauty
Red is one colour which cannot be missed during the festival. And the actress has shown it in the right way.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Pastel beauty
Vidya opted for a pastel pink saree and paired it with a red blouse.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Flower power
Vidya posed in a floral saree and looked beautiful.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Pink is hot
The actress donned a pink checkered saree and looked royal.