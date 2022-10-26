Heading 3

Vidya Balan’s 10
 Exquisite saree looks

Akriti Anand

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Green and Pink combo

The actress looked extremely pretty in a parrot green colour saree with a pink colour border.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Simple yet elegant

Vidya exuded elegance in this white cotton saree with yellow and black  stripes on it

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Black and Beige

The Sherni actress wore a black saree in combination with beige colour in the background.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Saree not sorry

Vidya shared a picture of her in a mustard colour saree with a black and green border.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Sunshine Yellow

Vidya looked festive-ready in this yellow Banarasi saree.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Comfort styling

The actress posed for the camera in a simple pink cotton saree.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Red beauty

Red is one colour which cannot be missed during the festival. And the actress has shown it in the right way.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Pastel beauty

Vidya opted for a pastel pink saree and paired it with a red blouse. 

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Flower power

Vidya posed in a floral saree and looked beautiful.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Pink is hot

The actress donned a pink checkered saree and looked royal.

