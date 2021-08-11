Vidya Balan’s struggle to fame & success

She began her acting career with television and later tried her luck in films. But coming from a non-filmy background, Vidya took a lot of time to find her footing in the film industry
She was rejected by a Tamil producer and her first Malayalam movie opposite Mohanlal was shelved
She got her first break at the age of 20 through a Surf Excel commercial in 1998. After which she went on to feature in many more commercials directed by Pradeep Sarkar
From commercials she later stepped into music videos. She played supporting roles in the music videos of successful artists like Pankaj Udhas, Euphoria and Shubha Mudgal
She also appeared in two TV serials, Hum Paanch and Hanste Khelte
It wasn’t until 2003, when she finally hit the silver screen with a Bengali movie, Bhalo Theko, which was declared a hit
In 2005, she acted in her first Bollywood film, Parineeta, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film turned out to be successful and Vidya Balan’s acting as well as beauty was widely appreciated
she won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award and was nominated for the Best Actress Award. Parineeta was Vidya’s much needed breakthrough
Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) was her next successful movie. Yet again, she charmed the audiences as well as her critics with her acting skills
Guru, Eklavya, Heyy Baby, Bhool Bhulaiyaa were her 2007 releases. While her supporting role in Guru was critically appreciated, her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa won her a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Actress
She did two movies in 2008 which didn't do well. However with her 2009 movie, Paa, she displayed her acting prowess yet again. She won great reviews from both the audience and critics for her flawless portrayal of a concerned mother and independent woman
The movie helped her finally win her First Filmfare Award for Best Actress and also the Screen Award for Best Actress
In 2010, she immortalised Krishna Verma, a widowed village woman, in Ishqiya opposite Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. Her femme fatale portrayal won over fans and critics
She did brilliant roles in 2011. From ‘No One Killed Jessica’ to ‘The Dirty Picture’, Vidya had reached the peak of success by then and she hasn’t looked back since