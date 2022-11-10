Heading 3
Vidya Balan’s stunning saree collection
Prerna
Verma
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The floral saree
Vidya looks gorgeous in a white saree with floral prints on it.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The green banarasi saree
Isn’t she a vision in this lime green saree?
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The black blingy saree
Vidya Balan is a beauty in this black saree.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The cotton saree
Vidya looks stylish in this comfy saree.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vision in white
Vidya looks wonderful in this white saree with silver border.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Simple yet stunning
Look at Vidya nail this outfit.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The desi queen
Isn’t this saree worth keeping in your wardrobe?
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The black and white striped saree
Vidya Balan will leave you speechless with her look in this white and black saree.
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The trendy twist
Vidya paired a brown belt with her black saree and it looked fab!
Click Here
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Orange delight
Vidya Balan poses wearing this lovely orange saree and we cannot stop looking at her.