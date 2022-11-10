Heading 3

 Vidya Balan’s stunning saree collection

Prerna 
Verma 

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The floral saree

Vidya looks gorgeous in a white saree with floral prints on it.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The green banarasi saree

Isn’t she a vision in this lime green saree?

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The black blingy saree

Vidya Balan is a beauty in this black saree.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The cotton saree

Vidya looks stylish in this comfy saree.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vision in white

Vidya looks wonderful in this white saree with silver border.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Simple yet stunning

Look at Vidya nail this outfit.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The desi queen

Isn’t this saree worth keeping in your wardrobe?

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The black and white striped saree

Vidya Balan will leave you speechless with her look in this white and black saree.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The trendy twist

Vidya paired a brown belt with her black saree and it looked fab!

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Orange delight

Vidya Balan poses wearing this lovely orange saree and we cannot stop looking at her.

