Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 17, 2024
Vidya Balan's top 10 inspiring quotes
Marriage is something I'd recommend everyone to try, if you find the right person, of course
#1
Image: IMDb
I don't bother about how people feel about me. What matters to me is how I feel about them
Image: IMDb
#2
Cinema is about people, and we are very emotional people. That is why you see those ups and those downs and those colours
Image: IMDb
#3
Sexuality and desirability have nothing to do with body type. It has to do with how you feel from within
#4
Image: UTV Motion Pictures
I don't mean to sound Zen, but genuinely, when I stopped competing with anything, I started enjoying my work
#5
Image: IMDb
All over the world, people are looking at India and saying 'wow', and that's because we have begun to say 'wow' ourselves
#6
Image: IMDb
I was a happy person before marriage. I'm happier after marriage
#7
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
I'm someone who believes in 'live and let live,' and that applies to everything
#8
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
I think the beautiful thing about the past is that it leads you to the present
#9
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
#10
Image: Vidya Balan’s Instagram
Thumbs up to the buxom woman. Size zero is boring!
