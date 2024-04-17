Heading 3

Vidya Balan's top 10 inspiring quotes


Marriage is something I'd recommend everyone to try, if you find the right person, of course

I don't bother about how people feel about me. What matters to me is how I feel about them

Cinema is about people, and we are very emotional people. That is why you see those ups and those downs and those colours 

Sexuality and desirability have nothing to do with body type. It has to do with how you feel from within

I don't mean to sound Zen, but genuinely, when I stopped competing with anything, I started enjoying my work

All over the world, people are looking at India and saying 'wow', and that's because we have begun to say 'wow' ourselves

I was a happy person before marriage. I'm happier after marriage

I'm someone who believes in 'live and let live,' and that applies to everything

I think the beautiful thing about the past is that it leads you to the present

Thumbs up to the buxom woman. Size zero is boring! 

