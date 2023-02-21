FEB 21, 2023

Heading 3

Vidya-Disha: Celebs Who Were Body-Shamed 

Vidya Balan has been body-shamed several times but our queen does not pay attention to negativity and does what she loves

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha has been body-shamed even before she became an actress

Sonakshi Sinha

Ananya Panday has been body-shamed for being thin

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya Panday

Netizens trolled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she had put on weight after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Arjun Kapoor was an overweight child before he became an actor but he worked on himself and gave a befitting reply to the body-shamers 

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was trolled for her physique and was called 'malnourished' 

Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram 

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi has faced body-shaming several times in her acting career

Parineeti Chopra was body-shamed when she made her debut with ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’ 

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Parineeti Chopra

Ileana D'cruz has been often called out for her body type. However, the actress is extremely comfortable in her skin

Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram 

Ileana D’Cruz 

