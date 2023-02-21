FEB 21, 2023
Vidya-Disha: Celebs Who Were Body-Shamed
Vidya Balan has been body-shamed several times but our queen does not pay attention to negativity and does what she loves
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha has been body-shamed even before she became an actress
Sonakshi Sinha
Ananya Panday has been body-shamed for being thin
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Netizens trolled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she had put on weight after the birth of her daughter Aaradhya
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Arjun Kapoor was an overweight child before he became an actor but he worked on himself and gave a befitting reply to the body-shamers
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
Disha Patani was trolled for her physique and was called 'malnourished'
Image: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi has faced body-shaming several times in her acting career
Parineeti Chopra was body-shamed when she made her debut with ‘Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl’
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Ileana D'cruz has been often called out for her body type. However, the actress is extremely comfortable in her skin
Image: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram
Ileana D’Cruz
