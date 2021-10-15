Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani’s Love Story

Oct 15, 2021

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani are the newest couple in town

The fashion designer fell in love with Vidyut five months ago. Here’s taking a look at how Vidyut and Nandita’s love story evolved
While promoting his film last year, Vidyut spilled the beans about his relationship and stated that he is seeing a girl and he really likes her

Vidyut and Nandita first sparked relationship rumours in January, this year

The actor had dropped a picture of Nandita on his instagram handle with the caption, “Conquered.” The picture featured her indulging in rock climbing

In July, this year, Vidyut announced that he will be producing a film. He launched his own production house with a happy picture and Nandita reposted it

Vidyut and Nandita exchanged rings on September 1 at the Taj Mahal

He proposed to Nandita in “Commando” style and shared two adorable pictures on social media

Soon after Vidyut and Nandita made their relationship official, Bollywood celebs started pouring down wishes for the happy couple

Nandita even celebrated the special occasion with her friends and family later

