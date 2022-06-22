Heading 3

Vijay-Adivi: South stars B-Town debut

Image: Vijay Deverakonda instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is already a well-known name thanks to the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. The actor is all set to make his debut in Bollywood this year with the film Liger

Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram

Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa's Hindi dubbed version did exceptionally well at the box office. And now, the diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Naga Chaitanya will be soon making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film

Image: Nayanthara Instagram

Nayanthara is popularly known as The Lady Superstar of the South film industry and is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Atlee's upcoming movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha, who already made her mark in Bollywood with her OTT debut 'The Family Man', will soon mark her debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming film Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan as the lead actor

Image: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram

Considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in two Hindi films in 2022. His most exciting project is Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and Mumbaikar

Image: Shalini Pandey instagram

Shalini Pandey, who became an overnight sensation after the release of Arjun Reddy, made her debut alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and impressed audiences with her performance

Image: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Instagram

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to venture into Hindi films with the remake of  SS Rajamouli's 2005 movie Chhatrapati. The Hindi remake is directed by VV Vinayak and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead

Adivi Sesh made a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with his recently released biographical film Major, which was based on the life story of Mumbai 26/11 hero and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram

