Vijay-Adivi: South stars B-Town debut
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vijay Deverakonda instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is already a well-known name thanks to the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. The actor is all set to make his debut in Bollywood this year with the film Liger
Image: Rashmika Mandanna instagram
Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa's Hindi dubbed version did exceptionally well at the box office. And now, the diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Naga Chaitanya will be soon making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film
Image: Nayanthara Instagram
Nayanthara is popularly known as The Lady Superstar of the South film industry and is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Atlee's upcoming movie, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha, who already made her mark in Bollywood with her OTT debut 'The Family Man', will soon mark her debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming film Citadel, which stars Varun Dhawan as the lead actor
Image: Vijay Sethupathi Instagram
Considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in two Hindi films in 2022. His most exciting project is Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and Mumbaikar
Image: Shalini Pandey instagram
Shalini Pandey, who became an overnight sensation after the release of Arjun Reddy, made her debut alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and impressed audiences with her performance
Image: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Instagram
Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to venture into Hindi films with the remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 movie Chhatrapati. The Hindi remake is directed by VV Vinayak and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead
Adivi Sesh made a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with his recently released biographical film Major, which was based on the life story of Mumbai 26/11 hero and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan
Image: Adivi Sesh Instagram
