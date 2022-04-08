Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

apr 08, 2022

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thalapathy66

Thalapathy66

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

Thalapathy66 is one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies in Tamil and Telugu as it is going to have a bilingual release

Thalapathy Vijay

Image: Thalapathy Vijay Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay, who enjoys a huge fandom, is all set to mark his debut in Tollywood and impress Telugu audiences

National Award-winning director of Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally is wielding the megaphone of this Telugu and Tamil untitled project

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

Director

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. This is the first time, the duo are pairing up together and fans are already excited about their chemistry

Rashmika Mandanna

Image; Rashmika Mandanna Twitter

Popular Telugu producers Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations will be mounted on a lavish scale

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

Mounted on a lavish scale

Fangirl moment

Image; Rashmika Mandanna Twitter

Rashmika Mandanna was completely star-struck. she could be seen flashing her million-dollar smile and also trying to 'take his nazar.'

Image; Rashmika Mandanna Twitter

Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry has become the biggest talk of the town. Ever since the actress' fangirl, fans are loving this new pair. This is the first time, the duo are paired up together and fans are excited to watch their chemistry

Vijay & Rashmika chemistry

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

SS Thaman, who has given chartbusters to movies like Bheemla Nayak, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo and others, will be composing music for the film. The Background music has huge expectations as he has a unique brand for it

Music composer

Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter

On April 5the, the film was launched with a formal pooja ceremony in Chennai with the cast and crew and the pics took the internet by fire. The regular shoot has also begun

Thalapathy66 launch

