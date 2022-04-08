Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 08, 2022
Heading 3
Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thalapathy66
Thalapathy66
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
Thalapathy66 is one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies in Tamil and Telugu as it is going to have a bilingual release
Thalapathy Vijay
Image: Thalapathy Vijay Twitter
Thalapathy Vijay, who enjoys a huge fandom, is all set to mark his debut in Tollywood and impress Telugu audiences
National Award-winning director of Maharshi, Vamshi Paidipally is wielding the megaphone of this Telugu and Tamil untitled project
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
Director
Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. This is the first time, the duo are pairing up together and fans are already excited about their chemistry
Rashmika Mandanna
Image; Rashmika Mandanna Twitter
Popular Telugu producers Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations will be mounted on a lavish scale
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
Mounted on a lavish scale
Fangirl moment
Image; Rashmika Mandanna Twitter
Rashmika Mandanna was completely star-struck. she could be seen flashing her million-dollar smile and also trying to 'take his nazar.'
Image; Rashmika Mandanna Twitter
Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry has become the biggest talk of the town. Ever since the actress' fangirl, fans are loving this new pair. This is the first time, the duo are paired up together and fans are excited to watch their chemistry
Vijay & Rashmika chemistry
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
SS Thaman, who has given chartbusters to movies like Bheemla Nayak, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo and others, will be composing music for the film. The Background music has huge expectations as he has a unique brand for it
Music composer
Image: Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter
On April 5the, the film was launched with a formal pooja ceremony in Chennai with the cast and crew and the pics took the internet by fire. The regular shoot has also begun
Thalapathy66 launch
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rajinikanth’s family photos