Vijay Deverakonda's hot looks 

Hemelin Darlong

MAY 15, 2023

Entertainment

The actor’s hot and stunning holiday post on social media has probably won thousands of hearts 

Vijay Devarakonda Holiday

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

Nobody could deny on how cute the Actor looks in this comfy tie-dye Fit

Vijay’s Comfy tie dye look

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

A glimpse of the actor living the desired life with the perfect traditional look

Jet ride in a traditional fit

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

The Actor’s absolutely stunning look post with the caption of ‘Single Player’ is definitely giving the hot bad boy vibe 

Single Player

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

The flaming messy hair look of the actor is definitely giving ‘The Vijay look’

The ‘Vijay look’

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

The actor’s long and messy hair look in this picture absolutely looks stunning and Hot

Vijay’s long and messy hair look

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

Nobody could deny the fact on how extraordinary and classy Vijay looks in Formals

Vijay in Formals

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

The actor’s Desi Look is absolutely eye catchy, as he always gives a typical hot  Desi Munda vibe

Vijay in Traditional Look 2.0

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

The actor always manages to steal hearts with the bare minimum effort. His smile always adds an extra 25% of cuteness to his Pictures

The smile that steals hearts

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

The actor looks happiest when with his dogs

Vijay and his super cute doggos

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

