Vijay Deverakonda & his family July 29, 2021
Vijay Deverakonda is the eldest son of Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and Deverakonda Madhavi. He has been very close with both his parents since a young age
His younger brother Anand Deverakonda is also an actor in the Tollywood industry
The Devarakonda family owns a pet Siberian Husky and calls him Storm Deverakonda
His mother was a Proprietor of Speak Easy in Hyderabad; she was a soft skill and personality developer trainer
Vijay’s dad was an actor and TV director and the star often regards his father as the major support pillar in his life who encourages him to be his best
The 32-year-old star loves to celebrate all major events of his life and festivals with his family
He always tries his best to find time from his busy schedule to play games and spend time with his mom
The actor puts his family in front of everything else
Vijay shares a great bond with his brother and was on the verge of tears while talking about his brother during Anand’s debut movie launch event
The Devarakonda family sticks together and always had each other’s back through the thick and thin of life
The throwback picture sees the Arjun Reddy actor with his family in a happy mood
