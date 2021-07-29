Vijay Deverakonda & his family

July 29, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda is the eldest son of Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and Deverakonda Madhavi. He has been very close with both his parents since a young age

His younger brother Anand Deverakonda is also an actor in the Tollywood industry
The Devarakonda family owns a pet Siberian Husky and calls him Storm Deverakonda

His mother was a Proprietor of Speak Easy in Hyderabad; she was a soft skill and personality developer trainer

Vijay’s dad was an actor and TV director and the star often regards his father as the major support pillar in his life who encourages him to be his best

The 32-year-old star loves to celebrate all major events of his life and festivals with his family

He always tries his best to find time from his busy schedule to play games and spend time with his mom

The actor puts his family in front of everything else

Vijay shares a great bond with his brother and was on the verge of tears while talking about his brother during Anand’s debut movie launch event

The Devarakonda family sticks together and always had each other’s back through the thick and thin of life

The throwback picture sees the Arjun Reddy actor with his family in a happy mood

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here