priyanka Goud
MAY 11, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda & his love for beanies
Favourite accessory
If one notices Vijay Deverakonda's fashion book, it is easily known that headgear/beanie is his favourite accessory
Vijay Deverakonda has an aura to carry a beanie with every outfit, be it formal, casual, or gym
Stylish man
Vijay Deverakonda looked handsome dressed in winter attire and beanie as he enjoyed delicious food during his trip to Europe
Vacay fashion
Vijay Deverakonda opted for a pink beanie with a blue sweatshirt and showed how to nail the colour like a pro in this goofy pic
Goofy
Vijay Deverakonda made a fashion statement when he paired up a beige coloured beanie with a pastel kurta. Only he can carry a beanie with an ethnic look perfectly
Fashion statement
Vijay Deverakonda adds his signature beanie with a casual yet stylish look and gave major cues
Happy boy
The actor’s gym look is a super cool casual look in a grey t-shirt, black boxer shorts and jacket. He ditched his man bun hairstyle and covered it with a beanie
Gym look
Airport look
Vijay Deverakonda’s must airport attire is a beanie. The actor carried basic white tee and jeans with blue knitted beanie and looked stunning
Comfy attire
Vijay Deverakonda shows how to add his must accessory brown beanie with an everyday comfy look. The actor has a wide range of headgears collection in his wardrobe
