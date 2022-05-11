Entertainment

priyanka Goud

MAY 11, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda & his love for beanies

Favourite accessory

Image; Vijay Deverkonda Instagram

If one notices Vijay Deverakonda's fashion book, it is easily known that headgear/beanie is his favourite accessory

Vijay Deverakonda has an aura to carry a beanie with every outfit, be it formal, casual, or gym

Image; Vijay Deverkonda Instagram

Stylish man

Vijay Deverakonda looked handsome dressed in winter attire and beanie as he enjoyed delicious food during his trip to Europe

Vacay fashion

Image; Vijay Deverkonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda opted for a pink beanie with a blue sweatshirt and showed how to nail the colour like a pro in this goofy pic

Image; Vijay Deverkonda Instagram

Goofy

Image; Vijay Deverkonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda made a fashion statement when he paired up a beige coloured beanie with a pastel kurta. Only he can carry a beanie with an ethnic look perfectly

Fashion statement

Image; Vijay Deverkonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda adds his signature beanie with a casual yet stylish look and gave major cues

Happy boy

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The actor’s gym look is a super cool casual look in a grey t-shirt, black boxer shorts and jacket. He ditched his man bun hairstyle and covered it with a beanie

Gym look

Image: Puri Connects

Airport look

Vijay Deverakonda’s must airport attire is a beanie. The actor carried basic white tee and jeans with blue knitted beanie and looked stunning

Image: Puri Connects

Comfy attire

Vijay Deverakonda shows how to add his must accessory brown beanie with an everyday comfy look. The actor has a wide range of headgears collection in his wardrobe

