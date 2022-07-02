Heading 3
Vijay Deverakonda: A rise of a star
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda has come a long way all by himself with no godfather and is shining bright like a true star today in the film industry
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda started off like every struggling actor, just wanted to be present on the screen so he made his debut in 2011 as a supporting actor
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Devarakonda made his film debut in 2011 with Nuvila. He was a supporting actor in the film, but didn’t much fame. He then got a small role in the film ‘Life is Beautiful’ in 2012
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Although Life is Beautiful showcased all new talent, still Vijay didn't gain any limelight. In fact, after his debut movie as protagonist Pelli Choopulu, audiences realized that Vijay was a part of Life is Beautiful
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
He was under the shadow till 2012, however, in 2016 he made his debut with Pelli Choopulu and shone like a real star with his acting and won a national award
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
After that, there was no stopping for Vijay Deverakonda. He gained worldwide fame for his performance in Arjun Reddy and stood out as the most promising actor in Indian cinema
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Now, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next Liger, a pan-Indian film, which is already carrying sky-high expectations and this poster is proof of it
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is the most searched star on Google and has featured on Forbes more than twice
Vijay Deverakonda also forayed into production with his King of the Hill Entertainment, producing a film called Meeku Maathrame Cheptha in 2019
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda also owns a fashion brand and multiplex cinema hall in Telangana
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
