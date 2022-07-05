Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda’s plush abode

Priyanka Goud

JULY 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's multi-crore plush adobe in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, defines minimalistic and classy

Classy lavish home

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The traditional and spacious entrance leads to grand living room and gives classy vibes with aesthetic paintings. It’s an ideal spot for family photos for Deverakondas

Home entrance

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

With gray coloured armchairs and marble flooring and classy paintings on the walls with plants around the corners, the living room adds elegance

Living room

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's bedroom is an all white theme, with a pop of neutral tones sheets on bed and curtains

Bedroom

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The kitchen space is lovely with black and white glassy flooring with cute wall posters. As it’s an open concept kitchen, it has an island top with high chairs so the family can spend time eating together

Open kitchen

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay has dedicated a family room wherein they play board games together. It’s adjacent to the kitchen and has a low sofa in the space

Family Room

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay's house comes with a terrace garden, where he is seen often chilling with his friends, hosting parties and spending playtime with his dog

Terrace garden

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor also has a spacious multi-purpose bar installed in the tone of brown and grey. He not only enjoys having a good drink here but uses it as work from home space

Multi-purpose bar

The space is completed with various potted plants and the actor often spends time here with his family

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Garden

