Vijay Deverakonda’s plush abode

Vijay Deverakonda's multi-crore plush adobe in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, defines minimalistic and classy
Classy lavish home
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The traditional and spacious entrance leads to grand living room and gives classy vibes with aesthetic paintings. It’s an ideal spot for family photos for Deverakondas
Home entrance
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
With gray coloured armchairs and marble flooring and classy paintings on the walls with plants around the corners, the living room adds elegance
Living room
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda's bedroom is an all white theme, with a pop of neutral tones sheets on bed and curtains
Bedroom
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The kitchen space is lovely with black and white glassy flooring with cute wall posters. As it’s an open concept kitchen, it has an island top with high chairs so the family can spend time eating together
Open kitchen
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay has dedicated a family room wherein they play board games together. It’s adjacent to the kitchen and has a low sofa in the space
Family Room
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay's house comes with a terrace garden, where he is seen often chilling with his friends, hosting parties and spending playtime with his dog
Terrace garden
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor also has a spacious multi-purpose bar installed in the tone of brown and grey. He not only enjoys having a good drink here but uses it as work from home space
Multi-purpose bar
The space is completed with various potted plants and the actor often spends time here with his family
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Garden
