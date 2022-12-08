DEC 08, 2022

Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda-Storm: Boys in frame

Image: Kamal Haasan Twitter

During the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, Vijay Deverakonda welcomed a new member into their family—a Siberian Husky pup, whom they named Storm Deverakonda

Pet parent

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

In his free time, Vijay Deverakonda loves to spend time with his pet pooch Storm. He is the actor’s best friend and chill buddy at home

Best friends

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda spent some quality time with his furry friend at his home in Hyderabad and it's a perfect frame with a view

Best boys in frame

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda took his boy on aeroplane. From giving a handshake to enjoying a treat, Storm had a fun time on his first plane ride

First flight of Storm

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda got showered with love and kisses as he reunited with his Storm after a long vacation in Europe. The bond is so pure and this video is proof

Reunited with love

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Arjun Reddy star brightened up the internet today with a cute post of the 'power nap' sessions with his dog 'Storm Deverakonda'

Nap sessions

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda’s pet Storm howls at Vijay as he calls his name while enjoying an evening walk with his brother Anand

Cutest video

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda can never get enough of his pet Storm. He gave some Diwali greetings and love to his dog and his reaction was too cute

Love and kisses

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The perfect Deverakonda family pic. Storm is apple of the eye in their house and gets pampered a lot

Deverakonda family frame

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

This shirtless pic of Vijay Deverakonda holding his cute beast Storm in his arms went viral on social media

Vijay and his beast

