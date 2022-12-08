DEC 08, 2022
During the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, Vijay Deverakonda welcomed a new member into their family—a Siberian Husky pup, whom they named Storm Deverakonda
Pet parent
In his free time, Vijay Deverakonda loves to spend time with his pet pooch Storm. He is the actor’s best friend and chill buddy at home
Best friends
Vijay Deverakonda spent some quality time with his furry friend at his home in Hyderabad and it's a perfect frame with a view
Best boys in frame
Vijay Deverakonda took his boy on aeroplane. From giving a handshake to enjoying a treat, Storm had a fun time on his first plane ride
First flight of Storm
Vijay Deverakonda got showered with love and kisses as he reunited with his Storm after a long vacation in Europe. The bond is so pure and this video is proof
Reunited with love
The Arjun Reddy star brightened up the internet today with a cute post of the 'power nap' sessions with his dog 'Storm Deverakonda'
Nap sessions
Vijay Deverakonda’s pet Storm howls at Vijay as he calls his name while enjoying an evening walk with his brother Anand
Cutest video
Vijay Deverakonda can never get enough of his pet Storm. He gave some Diwali greetings and love to his dog and his reaction was too cute
Love and kisses
The perfect Deverakonda family pic. Storm is apple of the eye in their house and gets pampered a lot
Deverakonda family frame
This shirtless pic of Vijay Deverakonda holding his cute beast Storm in his arms went viral on social media
Vijay and his beast
