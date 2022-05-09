Entertainment
priyanka Goud
MAY 09, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda- Your happy boy
Vijay, the happy boy
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
This pic is pure delight as Vijay can be seen flaunting his big bright smile in a formal look. What a nice combination
Vijay loves flaunting his smile and happiness too as he captioned this pic as 'Because I'm happy' posing amid beautiful nature
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Happiness with nature
Vijay Deverakonda is also known for sartorial choices as he can slay any look to perfection and this tie-dye outfit is an example. The actor looks handsome in tie-dye co-ord set with his smile, the ultimate oomph factor
Keeping up with the trend
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is happiest with his pet dog Stormi. This pic broke the internet for its cuteness and fans couldn't just stop looking at the duo
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Cuteness overloaded
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor clicked as he smile and posed with his family as he wished his fans and followers “Happy Diwali”
Happy times with fam jam
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay posed for a pic as he flaunted his big and happy smile as he sat at a table full of food during his trip to Europe
Food is happiness
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay flaunted his million-dollar smile as he wore a white shirt and olive green shorts with a phone in his hand
Million dollar smile
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Oh boy!
Vijay Deverakonda made hearts flutter as he smiled radiantly and posed in a printed co-ord set and a yellow beanie
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Charming always
This monochrome picture of Vijay Deverakonda is drool-worthy. The actor's charming smile, beard, and dimples are enough reason to make the hearts of fans skip a beat
