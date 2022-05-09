Entertainment

priyanka Goud

MAY 09, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda- Your happy boy

Vijay, the happy boy

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

This pic is pure delight as Vijay can be seen flaunting his big bright smile in a formal look. What a nice combination

Vijay loves flaunting his smile and happiness too as he captioned this pic as 'Because I'm happy' posing amid beautiful nature

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Happiness with nature

Vijay Deverakonda is also known for sartorial choices as he can slay any look to perfection and this tie-dye outfit is an example. The actor looks handsome in tie-dye co-ord set with his smile, the ultimate oomph factor

Keeping up with the trend

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is happiest with his pet dog Stormi. This pic broke the internet for its cuteness and fans couldn't just stop looking at the duo

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Cuteness overloaded

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor clicked as he smile and posed with his family as he wished his fans and followers “Happy Diwali”

Happy times with fam jam

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay posed for a pic as he flaunted his big and happy smile as he sat at a table full of food during his trip to Europe

Food is happiness

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay flaunted his million-dollar smile as he wore a white shirt and olive green shorts with a phone in his hand

Million dollar smile

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Oh boy!

Vijay Deverakonda made hearts flutter as he smiled radiantly and posed in a printed co-ord set and a yellow beanie

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Charming always

This monochrome picture of Vijay Deverakonda is drool-worthy. The actor's charming smile, beard, and dimples are enough reason to make the hearts of fans skip a beat

