Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda's ethnic collection is goals, a perfect blend of minimalistic yet heads turning worthy and this pastel sherwani is proof
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay gave a classic spin to the airport look in an ethnic kurta pyjama with a bandi set rekindled our crush while laying fashion cues for men
Image: Kamlesh Nand
VD managed to steal the show with his quirky yet stylish look. For the event, he sported a black frill-bordered kurta teamed with dhoti pants
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
You can never go wrong with a traditional outfit -- Vijay's look is proof! We like how the actor styled a white kurta pajama set with a black bundi
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
For Diwali this year, Vijay Deverakonda wore a proper traditional outfit and dapper in a classic white kurta teamed with a jacket in pastel threadwork
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
He looked dashing in Kurta Pajama with his signature man bun. He teamed up the subtle look with a golden Gucci latest collection watch
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay in a Kunal Rawal three-piece outfit is a treat to eyes. VD looks dashing and one just can't move eyes off him
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay looked uber-stylish in this pastel shade ethnic suit paired up with a jacket and bare accessories
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is the perfect desi Munda in all black kurta pajama and we can't get enough of how good he looks
