Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda's
desi munda looks

Priyanka Goud

Nov 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's ethnic collection is goals, a perfect blend of minimalistic yet heads turning worthy and this pastel sherwani is proof

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay gave a classic spin to the airport look in an ethnic kurta pyjama with a bandi set rekindled our crush while laying fashion cues for men

Image: Kamlesh Nand

VD managed to steal the show with his quirky yet stylish look. For the event, he sported a black frill-bordered kurta teamed with dhoti pants

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

You can never go wrong with a traditional outfit -- Vijay's look is proof! We like how the actor styled a white kurta pajama set with a black bundi

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

For Diwali this year, Vijay Deverakonda wore a proper traditional outfit and dapper in a classic white kurta teamed with a jacket in pastel threadwork

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

He looked dashing in Kurta Pajama with his signature man bun. He teamed up the subtle look with a golden Gucci latest collection watch

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay in a Kunal Rawal three-piece outfit is a treat to eyes. VD looks dashing and one just can't move eyes off him

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay looked uber-stylish in this pastel shade ethnic suit paired up with a jacket and bare accessories

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is the perfect desi Munda in all black kurta pajama and we can't get enough of how good he looks

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair

Click Here