Vijay receives praise for his attractive appearance and muscular physique
When it comes to his fitness regime, he likes to keep it simple and honest
He possesses a strong passion for sports and enjoys engaging in activities such as volleyball, badminton, and cricket
He emphasises on building strength, flexibility, and mobility by incorporating various exercises ranging from gym ball workouts to lifting heavy weights
In one of his interviews, he recommended incorporating a generous amount of vegetables into one's diet
He consciously avoids consuming sugar and endeavors to replace it with alternative options whenever possible
He indulges in a cheat meal once a week and particularly enjoys treating himself to burgers
He maintains a high level of mindfulness in his daily eating habits, recognizing the significant role that diet plays in his overall well-being
He expresses gratitude to his gym trainer, acknowledging their constant motivation and encouragement to push him further and achieve better results
During the preparation for the movie "Liger," Vijay followed a rigorous resistance-training program that focused on supersets
