Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda’s fitness regime 

Pakhi Jain

MAY 18, 2023

Entertainment

Vijay receives praise for his attractive appearance and muscular physique

Hunk

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram 

When it comes to his fitness regime, he likes to keep it simple and honest

Simple and honest

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Sports 

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

He possesses a strong passion for sports and enjoys engaging in activities such as volleyball, badminton, and cricket

He emphasises on building strength, flexibility, and mobility by incorporating various exercises ranging from gym ball workouts to lifting heavy weights

Gym routine

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram 

In one of his interviews, he recommended incorporating a generous amount of vegetables into one's diet

Veggie lover

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

He consciously avoids consuming sugar and endeavors to replace it with alternative options whenever possible

Not a sweet tooth

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

He indulges in a cheat meal once a week and particularly enjoys treating himself to burgers

Cheat days

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

He maintains a high level of mindfulness in his daily eating habits, recognizing the significant role that diet plays in his overall well-being

Daily Meals

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

He expresses gratitude to his gym trainer, acknowledging their constant motivation and encouragement to push him further and achieve better results

Gym trainer

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

During the preparation for the movie "Liger," Vijay followed a rigorous resistance-training program that focused on supersets

Liger

Image- Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here