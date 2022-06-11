Heading 3

Vijay Deverakonda's interesting facts

Vijay Deverakonda belongs to a middle-class family, where he dreamt big of becoming an actor and rose as a superstar today. After graduation, he joined the Hyderabad-based theater group Sutradhar, where his acting career began

He completed a three-month workshop with the group and worked on several stages plays before beginning his actor stint in the film industry with supporting roles

Vijay Deverakonda played supporting roles in movies like Life Is Beautiful and Yevade Subramanyam, where he just got a screen space but not much note from audiences

In 2016, Vijay Deverakonda made his debut as a protagonist with Tharun Bhasckar’s Pelli Choopulu, which not only changed his career but also won National Award. Thereafter, he rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and became a household name

Vijay got his first Filmfare Award for the film Arjun Reddy but he sold it in an auction for 25 Lakhs and donate the amount to the CM relief fund. For this, he said the award is not that important but the appreciation by the audience and fans is worthy enough

Vijay Deverakonda also directed a short film Madam Meerena in just five hours, as a self-taken assignment

Vijay Deverakonda also sang the song WhattheF for his movie Geetha Govindam, and that too in just 45 minutes. Being a singer was a childhood dream and he tried to learn classical music

Vijay Deverakonda has been featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 2019 in the section of music & entertainment

In a few years, he established himself as a bankable celebrity and launched his own production house and clothing brand, owns a multiplex theater and has a non-profit organisation 'The Deverakonda Foundation' in April 2021

Vijay Deverakonda became the first Telugu actor to surpass the magical mark of 5 million followers on Instagram, leaving behind the biggest superstars of Tollywood

