Heading 3
Vijay Deverakonda's interesting facts
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda belongs to a middle-class family, where he dreamt big of becoming an actor and rose as a superstar today. After graduation, he joined the Hyderabad-based theater group Sutradhar, where his acting career began
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
He completed a three-month workshop with the group and worked on several stages plays before beginning his actor stint in the film industry with supporting roles
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda played supporting roles in movies like Life Is Beautiful and Yevade Subramanyam, where he just got a screen space but not much note from audiences
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
In 2016, Vijay Deverakonda made his debut as a protagonist with Tharun Bhasckar’s Pelli Choopulu, which not only changed his career but also won National Award. Thereafter, he rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and became a household name
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay got his first Filmfare Award for the film Arjun Reddy but he sold it in an auction for 25 Lakhs and donate the amount to the CM relief fund. For this, he said the award is not that important but the appreciation by the audience and fans is worthy enough
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda also directed a short film Madam Meerena in just five hours, as a self-taken assignment
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda also sang the song WhattheF for his movie Geetha Govindam, and that too in just 45 minutes. Being a singer was a childhood dream and he tried to learn classical music
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda has been featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 2019 in the section of music & entertainment
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
In a few years, he established himself as a bankable celebrity and launched his own production house and clothing brand, owns a multiplex theater and has a non-profit organisation 'The Deverakonda Foundation' in April 2021
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda became the first Telugu actor to surpass the magical mark of 5 million followers on Instagram, leaving behind the biggest superstars of Tollywood
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nayanthara & Vignesh As wife & husband