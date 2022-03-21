Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 21, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda's lesser-known facts

Son of a director

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is the son of Telugu Television director Deverakonda Govardhan Rao

The actor was never particularly self-conscious in front of the camera, and he was always drawn to creative fields

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Comfortable in front of camera

He had his formal school education at the Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, a boarding school in Andhra Pradesh

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Education

His acting career began with a theatre group called Sutradhar based in Hyderabad

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Theatre journey

His supporting role in the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam gained him audience recognition

Gained recognition

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's first film as a lead actor was Pelli Choopulu and it won at the 64th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in the Telugu category

Debut as a lead

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

His performance in the film Arjun Reddy catapulted him to fame. The film was adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Rose to prominence

The actor has his own label, The Rowdy Club, and refers to his fanbase as 'Rowdies.'

Own label

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor is set to make his big Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday in the film Liger, which is set to be released this year but the exact date has yet to be announced

Bollywood debut

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

