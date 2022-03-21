Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 21, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda's lesser-known facts
Son of a director
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is the son of Telugu Television director Deverakonda Govardhan Rao
The actor was never particularly self-conscious in front of the camera, and he was always drawn to creative fields
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Comfortable in front of camera
He had his formal school education at the Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, a boarding school in Andhra Pradesh
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Education
His acting career began with a theatre group called Sutradhar based in Hyderabad
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Theatre journey
His supporting role in the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam gained him audience recognition
Gained recognition
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda's first film as a lead actor was Pelli Choopulu and it won at the 64th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in the Telugu category
Debut as a lead
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
His performance in the film Arjun Reddy catapulted him to fame. The film was adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Rose to prominence
The actor has his own label, The Rowdy Club, and refers to his fanbase as 'Rowdies.'
Own label
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor is set to make his big Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday in the film Liger, which is set to be released this year but the exact date has yet to be announced
Bollywood debut
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
