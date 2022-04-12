Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 12, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda's quirky looks
Owns most unique style
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Arjun Reddy actor has become way more experimental and is seen pushing the envelope almost every time when he steps out. Be it airport looks or day out, the actor turns head with his quirky style
Quirky at best
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is grabbing attention with his quirky style statement as he wore a printed co-ord set and flaunted his bright smile with his swag and aura
Vijay Deverakonda gives a classy and formal look, a touch of his style with a combo of beanie and blazer for his travel wear. However, nobody better than him can pull off a quirky look
Image: Viral Bhayani
Head turner
Vijay Deverakonda opted for a comfy quirky printed co-ord set and has left us stunned yet again. The star sure knows how to ace any look with sheer confidence and this look of him is proof
Comfy & stylish
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda shows how to keep it cool and Gen Z style in a black casual look with a quirky touch of printed jacket, accessories and sneakers
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Style game on point
VD style
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The actor is seen stylishly donning a white shirt paired with flared beige pants, that he matched with a beige cardigan, a beanie, and black slippers. So VD style, comfy and unique
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay knows how to grab attention and his look in pink pantsuit literally broke the internet. He wore the three-piece suit having retro collars with a purple shirt
Pink suit
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda grabs eyes with his off duty street style look in ripped jeans and oversized blue and neon coloured sweatshirt. An cool boy attire that is total steal worthy
Street Style
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
This quirky look of Vijay in french beard, printed shirt and curly hair took the internet by storm. Yet again, only he can pull this look, we can't imagine anyone else doing it
Viral look
