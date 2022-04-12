Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

apr 12, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda's quirky looks

Owns most unique style

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Arjun Reddy actor has become way more experimental and is seen pushing the envelope almost every time when he steps out. Be it airport looks or day out, the actor turns head with his quirky style

Quirky at best

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is grabbing attention with his quirky style statement as he wore a printed co-ord set and flaunted his bright smile with his swag and aura

Vijay Deverakonda gives a classy and formal look, a touch of his style with a combo of beanie and blazer for his travel wear. However, nobody better than him can pull off a quirky look

Image: Viral Bhayani

Head turner

Vijay Deverakonda opted for a comfy quirky printed co-ord set and has left us stunned yet again. The star sure knows how to ace any look with sheer confidence and this look of him is proof

Comfy & stylish

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda shows how to keep it cool and Gen Z style in a black casual look with a quirky touch of printed jacket, accessories and sneakers

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Style game on point

VD style

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The actor is seen stylishly donning a white shirt paired with flared beige pants, that he matched with a beige cardigan, a beanie, and black slippers. So VD style, comfy and unique

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay knows how to grab attention and his look in pink pantsuit literally broke the internet. He wore the three-piece suit having retro collars with a purple shirt

Pink suit

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda grabs eyes with his off duty street style look in ripped jeans and oversized blue and neon coloured sweatshirt. An cool boy attire that is total steal worthy

Street Style

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

This quirky look of Vijay in french beard, printed shirt  and curly hair took the internet by storm. Yet again, only he can pull this look, we can't imagine anyone else doing it

Viral look

