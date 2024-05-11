Heading 3

MAY 11, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies

Known for Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda holds a strong fan following among the masses 

 Vijay Deverakonda 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

However, in the last few years, the actor has been going through a rough patch at the box office 

Rough Patch 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

Vijay Deverakonda's last released movie was The Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The poor reception at the box office forced it to make its digital debut in just 20 days after its theatrical release 

 Last Release 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

Wondering what Vijay is doing next? Check out the list of his upcoming releases

 What's Next? 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri-directed untitled movie. Tinnanuri is best known for helming Jersey 

VD12 

Image: Gowtam Tinnanuri's Twitter 

The actor is reportedly playing an undercover cop in VD 12 and it stars Sreeleela in the female lead role 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

 Cop Role 

Vijay has recently announced his new collaboration with Rahul Sankrityan for Mythri Movie Makers 

VD 14 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter 

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is reuniting with Rashmika Mandanna for VD14 

Returning with Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram 

 VD15 

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter 

VD 15 will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola under the production banner of Dil Raju's SVC 

Besides these exciting projects, Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannath- JGM is likely to be not happening anytime soon. It is believed to be temporarily shelved 

Is JGM Shelved? 

Image: IMDB 

