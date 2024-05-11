Known for Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda holds a strong fan following among the masses
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
However, in the last few years, the actor has been going through a rough patch at the box office
Rough Patch
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda's last released movie was The Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The poor reception at the box office forced it to make its digital debut in just 20 days after its theatrical release
Last Release
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Wondering what Vijay is doing next? Check out the list of his upcoming releases
What's Next?
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri-directed untitled movie. Tinnanuri is best known for helming Jersey
VD12
Image: Gowtam Tinnanuri's Twitter
The actor is reportedly playing an undercover cop in VD 12 and it stars Sreeleela in the female lead role
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Cop Role
Vijay has recently announced his new collaboration with Rahul Sankrityan for Mythri Movie Makers
VD 14
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter
Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is reuniting with Rashmika Mandanna for VD14
Returning with Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
VD15
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter
VD 15 will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola under the production banner of Dil Raju's SVC
Besides these exciting projects, Vijay Deverakonda's film with Puri Jagannath- JGM is likely to be not happening anytime soon. It is believed to be temporarily shelved