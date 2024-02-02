Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 2, 2024

Vijay Enters Politics, Leaving Cinema 

Popular as ‘Thalapathy’, Tamil Superstar Joseph Vijay is making headlines for his political entry

Thalapathy Vijay 

 Images: IMDb 

The actor is not joining any other political party but announces the formation of his own party by the name of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 

 Images: IMDb 

Political Party 

On Friday, Vijay made the big announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave a nod to the formation of the political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week

Image: Vijay's Twitter 

Announcement

In this statement, Thalapathy Vijay said that he is not entering politics as an alternative career but wants to immerse himself completely in it 

Not An Alternative Career

 Images: IMDb 

After obtaining the approval of the Election Commission, the party plans to conduct public meetings and events. Soon, they will introduce a flag and party symbol 

Flag & Party Symbol

 Images: IMDb 

"Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it," the actor said

Statement

 Images: IMDb 

Further, the Tamil Superstar stated that he is leaving cinema. He will do one more film for which he had already committed and then focus completely on Politics 

 Leaving Cinema 

 Images: IMDb 

The actor made it clear that he is not contesting the election or supporting any other political party in the 2024 General Election

Not Contesting 2024 elections

 Images: IMDb 

Vijay is eyeing for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026, reportedly as the contender for Chief Minister of the state 

Eyeing for TN Assembly Elections ‘26

 Images: IMDb 

GOAT & T69 

Image: Vijay's Twitter 

Vijay is presently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s G.O.A.T. As per his statement, T69 would be his last movie 

