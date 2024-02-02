Vijay Enters Politics, Leaving Cinema 

Popular as ‘Thalapathy’, Tamil Superstar Joseph Vijay is making headlines for his political entry
Thalapathy Vijay
Images: IMDb
The actor is not joining any other political party but announces the formation of his own party by the name of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)
Images: IMDb
Political Party
On Friday, Vijay made the big announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave a nod to the formation of the political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week
Image: Vijay's Twitter
Announcement
In this statement, Thalapathy Vijay said that he is not entering politics as an alternative career but wants to immerse himself completely in it
Not An Alternative Career
Images: IMDb
After obtaining the approval of the Election Commission, the party plans to conduct public meetings and events. Soon, they will introduce a flag and party symbol
Flag & Party Symbol
Images: IMDb
"Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it," the actor said
Statement
Images: IMDb
Further, the Tamil Superstar stated that he is leaving cinema. He will do one more film for which he had already committed and then focus completely on Politics
Leaving Cinema
Images: IMDb
The actor made it clear that he is not contesting the election or supporting any other political party in the 2024 General Election
Not Contesting 2024 elections
Images: IMDb
Vijay is eyeing for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026, reportedly as the contender for Chief Minister of the state
Eyeing for TN Assembly Elections ‘26
Images: IMDb
GOAT & T69
Image: Vijay's Twitter
Vijay is presently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s G.O.A.T. As per his statement, T69 would be his last movie