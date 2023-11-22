Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 22, 2023

Vijay-Haasan: All Actors in LCU 

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the leading Tamil filmmakers. He is known widely for his movieverse, LCU. Take a look at the actors who are part of the universe:- 

Lokesh Kanagaraj 

Images: IMDb 

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe begins with Kaithi in 2019 starring Karthi in the lead role

Images: IMDb 

Karthi

Ulga Nayagan Kamal Haasan entered the popular universe with the titular role in 2022 released film, Vikram 

Kamal Haasan

Images: IMDb 

The actor played the main villain in Vikram, however, his character died in the climax

 Vijay Sethupathi

Images: IMDb 

Talented actor Fahadh Faasil is also an important part of LCU, the actor played Amar in Vikram

Fahadh Faasil

Images: IMDb 

Entered LCU with a short cameo as Rolex in Vikram, actor Suriya is all set to do a standalone film with Lokesh in the coming years

Suriya

Images: IMDb 

Popular Tamil actor roped into the elated movieverse with his latest outing- Leo 

 Thalapathy Vijay

Images: IMDb 

He is the only Hindi actor who is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe but his character died in the climax of Leo

Sanjay Dutt

Images: IMDb 

 Trisha Krishnan 

Images: IMDb 

The South beauty entered the world of LCU by playing the female lead in Leo opposite Thalapathy Vijay 

The actor played an important part in Leo, however his character is no more alive in the storyline

Arjun Sarja

Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here