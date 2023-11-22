Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
November 22, 2023
Vijay-Haasan: All Actors in LCU
Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the leading Tamil filmmakers. He is known widely for his movieverse, LCU. Take a look at the actors who are part of the universe:-
Lokesh Kanagaraj
The Lokesh Cinematic Universe begins with Kaithi in 2019 starring Karthi in the lead role
Karthi
Ulga Nayagan Kamal Haasan entered the popular universe with the titular role in 2022 released film, Vikram
Kamal Haasan
The actor played the main villain in Vikram, however, his character died in the climax
Vijay Sethupathi
Talented actor Fahadh Faasil is also an important part of LCU, the actor played Amar in Vikram
Fahadh Faasil
Entered LCU with a short cameo as Rolex in Vikram, actor Suriya is all set to do a standalone film with Lokesh in the coming years
Suriya
Popular Tamil actor roped into the elated movieverse with his latest outing- Leo
Thalapathy Vijay
He is the only Hindi actor who is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe but his character died in the climax of Leo
Sanjay Dutt
Trisha Krishnan
The South beauty entered the world of LCU by playing the female lead in Leo opposite Thalapathy Vijay
The actor played an important part in Leo, however his character is no more alive in the storyline
Arjun Sarja
