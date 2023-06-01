Heading 3

JUNE 01, 2023

Vijay-Rana: Actors who are entrepreneurs

The successful actor owns a jewellery brand named 'White and Gold'

Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

Mahesh Babu has established his production company Called GMB that produces films

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu

The actor owns several restaurants and is the founding partner of N3 Realty Enterprises

Image : pinkvilla

Nagarjuna

Thalapathy Vijay has invested in many side businesses. He owns several wedding halls in Chennai named Shoba, Sanjay after his family members

Image : Vijay’s Instagram

Vijay

The leading actor has also become a producer. She owns a production house 'Isidro' which is also managed by her younger sister

Image : Shruti Haasan’s Instagram

Shruti Haasan

The fashion icon has his own brand called 'Rowdy wear' and owns 'Hill Entertainment' his new production house

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda

The actor who works in Hindi as well as South cinema owns a wedding management company named ' The wedding Factory' which is running successfully

Image : Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

The ace South cinema star owns a Hyderabad based airline called TruJet. He is also said to own Hyderabad Polo and Riding club

Image : Ram Charan’s Instagram

Ram Charan

The actor has begun her new business venture 'Kare and Karess' a baby and mother care brand which offers food, snacks and toys

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal

Rana Daggubati owns a content and brand development company named, Spirit Media

Image : Rana Daggubati’s Instagram

Rana Daggubati

