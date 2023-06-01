JUNE 01, 2023
Vijay-Rana: Actors who are entrepreneurs
The successful actor owns a jewellery brand named 'White and Gold'
Image : Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Mahesh Babu has established his production company Called GMB that produces films
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Mahesh Babu
The actor owns several restaurants and is the founding partner of N3 Realty Enterprises
Image : pinkvilla
Nagarjuna
Thalapathy Vijay has invested in many side businesses. He owns several wedding halls in Chennai named Shoba, Sanjay after his family members
Image : Vijay’s Instagram
Vijay
The leading actor has also become a producer. She owns a production house 'Isidro' which is also managed by her younger sister
Image : Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
Shruti Haasan
The fashion icon has his own brand called 'Rowdy wear' and owns 'Hill Entertainment' his new production house
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda
The actor who works in Hindi as well as South cinema owns a wedding management company named ' The wedding Factory' which is running successfully
Image : Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
The ace South cinema star owns a Hyderabad based airline called TruJet. He is also said to own Hyderabad Polo and Riding club
Image : Ram Charan’s Instagram
Ram Charan
The actor has begun her new business venture 'Kare and Karess' a baby and mother care brand which offers food, snacks and toys
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal
Rana Daggubati owns a content and brand development company named, Spirit Media
Image : Rana Daggubati’s Instagram
Rana Daggubati
