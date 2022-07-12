Heading 3

Vijay-Samantha: Celeb pet parents

Priyanka Goud

JULY 12, 2022

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh and her furry pup Nyke, a Shih Tzu, are real best friends. From the gym to photoshoots, one can find Nyke tag with Keerthy Suresh everywhere

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda recently added a Siberian Husky pup into his family and named it Storm Deverakonda

Image: Fahadh Faasil Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are the loving parents of a Lhasa Apso named Oreo

mage: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan has two dogs Jack Russell Terrier named Brat and a poodle named Rhyme, which he loves the most. He takes his pup with him on vacations, shoots and promotions as well

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu and his family have two big dogs but their names are not known.  Mahesh Babu and Namrata often share photos and videos of their two pet dogs

Image: Aishwarya Lekshmi Instagram

The Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is also doing Tamil films has a Labrador called Bruno

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha is a dog parent of two French bulldogs, Hash and Sasha. She loves them the most and her Instagram feed is proof enough poof

Image: Naga Shaurya Instagram

Naga Shaurya and his black doggo named Boo are the cutest.  The actor often takes his big friend to workout along with him

Sundeep Kishan also has a Shih Tzu, named Po, with whom he loves to spend time the most

Image: Sundeep Kishan Instagram

