Vijay-Samantha: Celeb pet parents
Priyanka Goud
JULY 12, 2022
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh and her furry pup Nyke, a Shih Tzu, are real best friends. From the gym to photoshoots, one can find Nyke tag with Keerthy Suresh everywhere
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda recently added a Siberian Husky pup into his family and named it Storm Deverakonda
Image: Fahadh Faasil Instagram
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are the loving parents of a Lhasa Apso named Oreo
mage: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan has two dogs Jack Russell Terrier named Brat and a poodle named Rhyme, which he loves the most. He takes his pup with him on vacations, shoots and promotions as well
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu and his family have two big dogs but their names are not known. Mahesh Babu and Namrata often share photos and videos of their two pet dogs
Image: Aishwarya Lekshmi Instagram
The Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is also doing Tamil films has a Labrador called Bruno
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is a dog parent of two French bulldogs, Hash and Sasha. She loves them the most and her Instagram feed is proof enough poof
Image: Naga Shaurya Instagram
Naga Shaurya and his black doggo named Boo are the cutest. The actor often takes his big friend to workout along with him
Sundeep Kishan also has a Shih Tzu, named Po, with whom he loves to spend time the most
Image: Sundeep Kishan Instagram
