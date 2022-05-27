Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY 27, 2022
Vijay Sethupathi's fascinating facts
Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil superstar, did many odd jobs before moving to Dubai and working as an accountant as he had to fend for his family including his three siblings
During his struggling days in Dubai, Vijay also found love in a woman named Jessie and dated her before tying the knot in 2003
Vijay and Jessie have two children, a son Surya and a daughter Shreeja. He named his son Surya in remembrance of his friend who died during his school days
Vijay Sethupathi was 16 when he first auditioned for a role in Nammavar. However, he didn’t bag it owing to his short height
After returning to India in 2003, while he was working at a marketing company he saw Koothupattarai’s poster and recalled director Balu Mahendra's remark “very photogenic face”, which motivated him to pursue a career in acting
He began acting in supporting roles and marked his debut as a protagonist with Thenmerku Paruvakaatru movie in 2010, which won three National Film Awards
Vijay has also starred in the 195 episodes long TV show called Penn, as well as featured in short films like Thuru, Maa Thavam, Kadhalithu Paar, The Angel among others
In 10-year acting career, Vijay has worked in over 25 movies as a lead actor. The actor has delivered many hit films including blockbusters and won many prestigious awards for being able to ace any role, protagonist or antagonist
While he acted in many movies, Vijay acclaimed applause and fame for movies Vikram Vedha and Super Duluex, where he played the role of a transgender
