Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

february 3, 2024

Vijay Varma’s Marriage plans

Last year, reports surfaced that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are seriously considering tying the knot, as the actress was facing parental pressure to get married soon

During a Q and A session on Instagram, Vijay Varma responded to marriage plans with a humorous statement 

The actor’s niece asked, "Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! In his hilarious response, Varma wrote, “My niece asking mom’s questions and also i heard it in Hyderabadi style”

The actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Vijay Varma is one of the talented actor in industry known for his roles in movies like She, Pink, Darlings

The actor is currently busy shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq alongwith Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi

Ul Jalool Ishq is a collaboration between Vijay Varma and Manish Malhotra, promising an exciting cinematic experience

Apart from Ul Jalool Ishq, Vijay Varma has Murder Mubarak in the pipeline, where he will share the screen with Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

When asked about the challenging role between She and Darlings, the actor shared a collage stating that it was difficult to break inhibitions in the role of Sasya in She

Vijay Varma hints at an upcoming romantic role, stating it's in the making 

