Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
february 3, 2024
Vijay Varma’s Marriage plans
Last year, reports surfaced that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are seriously considering tying the knot, as the actress was facing parental pressure to get married soon
Marriage plans
During a Q and A session on Instagram, Vijay Varma responded to marriage plans with a humorous statement
Vijay Varma’s humorous response
The actor’s niece asked, "Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! In his hilarious response, Varma wrote, “My niece asking mom’s questions and also i heard it in Hyderabadi style”
Q&A session
The actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Previous project
Vijay Varma is one of the talented actor in industry known for his roles in movies like She, Pink, Darlings
Well-known roles
The actor is currently busy shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq alongwith Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi
Current projects
Ul Jalool Ishq is a collaboration between Vijay Varma and Manish Malhotra, promising an exciting cinematic experience
Collaboration with Manish Malhotra
Apart from Ul Jalool Ishq, Vijay Varma has Murder Mubarak in the pipeline, where he will share the screen with Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
Murder Mubarak
When asked about the challenging role between She and Darlings, the actor shared a collage stating that it was difficult to break inhibitions in the role of Sasya in She
Challenging roles
Upcoming Romantic Role
Vijay Varma hints at an upcoming romantic role, stating it's in the making
