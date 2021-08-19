He made his debut on television with Kahaan Hoon Main in 2004
Vikrant is also a trained modern contemporary or modern jazz dancer and has worked with Shiamak Davar, and acted as a choreographer on his show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom
He played the role of Shyam Madan Singh in the television show Balika Vadhu on Colors TV. He starred in Balika Vadhu with his co-star Vibha Anand which was a success
He later played the lead role in Nikhil Sinha and Rakesh Paswan's Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo on NDTV Imagine as Murli, husband of Bharti
Vikrant portrayed Ayaan Ahmed Khan, one of the lead roles in Qubool Hai after replacing Rishabh Sinha
He made his Bollywood debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera (2013), along with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha
His first lead role was in Konkana Sen Sharma 's debut directorial venture A Death in the Gunj. The film as well as his performance won critical acclaim
For this performance, he received a nomination for Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor
He is known for his groundbreaking performances in web series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice and Made in Heaven
Vikrant Massey later was paired with Shweta Tripathi in science fiction film called Cargo written and directed by Arati Kadav. Cargo premiered at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section
As of September 2020, he was seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and in Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Yami Gautam, a film directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan
In his latest movie, Haseen Dillruba in which he did a brilliant job alongside Taapsee Pannu