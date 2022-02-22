Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 22 2022
Vikrant Massey & Sheetal’s wedding
The Big day
After a seven-year relationship, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18, 2022, in an intimate ceremony
Image: Shutter Down
Sheetal dazzled in a red traditional wedding lehenga and gold jewellery, while Vikrant looked handsome as ever in a white sherwani and a cream-coloured safa
Image: Shutter Down
Wedding outfits
Vikrant and Sheetal looked like a dream as they exchanged wedding vows
Image: Shutter Down
Like a dream
The groom wore a simple ivory bandhgala, while the bride wore a lovely yellow lehenga with chikankari embroidery
Image: Shutter Down
Haldi outfits
They looked absolutely adorable in the candid pictures as they applied haldi to each other during the pre-wedding festivities
Image: Shutter Down
Haldi ceremony
The pair painted the town yellow with their beautiful haldi celebrations, which were all about keeping it lively and full of love
Image: Shutter Down
Painting the town yellow
The couple looked all adorable with their radiant smiles and exuded sheer elegance with their simplicity
Image: Shutter Down
Love is in the air
The couple were captured absolutely living the moment as flowers were showered on them as they celebrated haldi
Image: Shutter Down
In the moment
The wedding looked like a celebration of everlasting love, purity and happiness
Image: Shutter Down
Celebration of love
