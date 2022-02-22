 Entertainment

FEB 22 2022

Vikrant Massey & Sheetal’s wedding

The Big day

After a seven-year relationship, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18, 2022, in an intimate ceremony

Image: Shutter Down

Sheetal dazzled in a red traditional wedding lehenga and gold jewellery, while Vikrant looked handsome as ever in a white sherwani and a cream-coloured safa

Image: Shutter Down

Wedding outfits

Vikrant and Sheetal looked like a dream as they exchanged wedding vows

Image: Shutter Down

Like a dream

The groom wore a simple ivory bandhgala, while the bride wore a lovely yellow lehenga with chikankari embroidery

Image: Shutter Down

Haldi outfits

They looked absolutely adorable in the candid pictures as they applied haldi to each other during the pre-wedding festivities

Image: Shutter Down

Haldi ceremony

The pair painted the town yellow with their beautiful haldi celebrations, which were all about keeping it lively and full of love

Image: Shutter Down

Painting the town yellow

The couple looked all adorable with their radiant smiles and exuded sheer elegance with their simplicity

Image: Shutter Down

Love is in the air

The couple were captured absolutely living the moment as flowers were showered on them as they celebrated haldi

Image: Shutter Down

In the moment

The wedding looked like a celebration of everlasting love, purity and happiness

Image: Shutter Down

Celebration of love

