Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
Vikrant Massey to Star in Rajkumar Hirani's next
Basking on the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has recently announced the arrival of his first child
Vikrant Massey
Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram
Vikrant was last seen in 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie emerged among the best movies of recent times
Image: Imdb
12th Fail
Moreover, the biographical drama of IPS Manoj Kumar has also been submitted to Oscars from India as an Independent Entry
Image: Manoj Kumar's Instagram
Submitted to Oscars
I had to fight; I had to fall, and I had to get hurt to be where I am
What's Next?
Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram
Vikrant Massey will star in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming production venture. Hirani cast him after watching his performance in 12th Fail
A Rajkumar Hirani Show
Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram
It is a web show revolving around cyber security. Vikrant will play the character of a cyber expert
A Web show
Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram
While Rajkumar Hirani will serve as producer, the untitled web show will be directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh
Director
Image: Amit Satyaveer Singh's IG
Shooting of this project is likely to begin soon. It will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar
Shooting
Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram
As per reports, Rajkumar Hirani was earlier directing 12th Fail, but since he was busy with Dunki, Vidhu Vinod Chopra took the responsibility
Irony
Image: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films Imstagram
Other Projects
Video: Ridhi Dogra Instagram
The actor has recently announced his next release, The Sabarmati Report, also starring Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It will be released in cinemas on May 3rd, 2024
