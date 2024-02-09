Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

Vikrant Massey to Star in Rajkumar Hirani's next

Basking on the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has recently announced the arrival of his first child 

Vikrant Massey

Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram

Vikrant was last seen in 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie emerged among the best movies of recent times 

Image: Imdb

12th Fail

Moreover, the biographical drama of IPS Manoj Kumar has also been submitted to Oscars from India as an Independent Entry 

Image: Manoj Kumar's Instagram

Submitted to Oscars

I had to fight; I had to fall, and I had to get hurt to be where I am

What's Next?

Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram

Vikrant Massey will star in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming production venture. Hirani cast him after watching his performance in 12th Fail

A Rajkumar Hirani Show 

Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram

It is a web show revolving around cyber security. Vikrant will play the character of a cyber expert 

A Web show

Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram

While Rajkumar Hirani will serve as producer, the untitled web show will be directed by Amit Satyaveer Singh

Director

Image: Amit Satyaveer Singh's IG

Shooting of this project is likely to begin soon. It will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Shooting

Image: Vikrant Massey Instagram

As per reports, Rajkumar Hirani was earlier directing 12th Fail, but since he was busy with Dunki, Vidhu Vinod Chopra took the responsibility

Irony

Image: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films Imstagram

Other Projects

Video: Ridhi Dogra Instagram

The actor has recently announced his next release, The Sabarmati Report, also starring Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It will be released in cinemas on May 3rd, 2024

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here