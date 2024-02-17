Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
Villain of Sunny Deol's next film Locked
In 2023, Sunny Deol marked a huge comeback at the box office with Gadar 2 scoring more than 500 Crores in India
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Soon after its historic success, Sunny Deol signed a big action film with the production house of Aamir Khan
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Next Film
Titled Lahore 1947, the movie is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Lahore: 1947
The makers have zeroed in on a Stellar star cast for the movie. Besides Sunny Deol, it stars Preity Zinta, Mona Singh, and Shabana Azmi
Star Cast
Image: Santosh Sivan's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Abhimanyu Singh is locked as the villain in Lahore 1947
The Villain
Image: Friday Storytellers’ Instagram
He is best known for his performance as Ransa in Gulaal. Abhimanyu will have a strong villain character in Lahore 1947
Abhimanyu Singh
Image: Friday Storytellers’ Instagram
The movie is now being filmed in Mumbai. Abhimanyu is expected to join Sunny Deol on set very soon
Shooting
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
To amp up the excitement, makers have roped in legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan
Cinematography
Image: Santosh Sivan's Instagram
AR Rahman is composing the music while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics
Music
Image: IMDB
Release Date
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
The Sunny Deol starrer action drama is expected to hit the screens on Republic Day 2025
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.