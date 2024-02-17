Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Villain of Sunny Deol's next film Locked

In 2023, Sunny Deol marked a huge comeback at the box office with Gadar 2 scoring more than 500 Crores in India 

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Soon after its historic success, Sunny Deol signed a big action film with the production house of Aamir Khan

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Next Film 

Titled Lahore 1947, the movie is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition. It is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Lahore: 1947

The makers have zeroed in on a Stellar star cast for the movie. Besides Sunny Deol, it stars Preity Zinta, Mona Singh, and Shabana Azmi 

Star Cast 

Image: Santosh Sivan's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Abhimanyu Singh is locked as the villain in Lahore 1947 

The Villain 

Image: Friday Storytellers’ Instagram 

He is best known for his performance as Ransa in Gulaal. Abhimanyu will have a strong villain character in Lahore 1947 

Abhimanyu Singh

Image: Friday Storytellers’ Instagram 

The movie is now being filmed in Mumbai. Abhimanyu is expected to join Sunny Deol on set very soon 

Shooting

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

To amp up the excitement, makers have roped in legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan 

Cinematography

Image: Santosh Sivan's Instagram 

AR Rahman is composing the music while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics 

Music

Image: IMDB 

 Release Date 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The Sunny Deol starrer action drama is expected to hit the screens on Republic Day 2025 

