The Norse god of mischief, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has charmed audiences with his wit and cunning in various Marvel films. His complex character has evolved from villain to anti-hero, making him an endearing fan favorite
Loki (Marvel Cinematic Universe)
Images: IMDb
Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in "The Dark Knight" is legendary. His chaotic and nihilistic interpretation of the character is both terrifying and captivating
The Joker (The Dark Knight)
Images: IMDb
Alan Rickman's portrayal of Severus Snape reveals a character who blurs the lines between villain and hero. His complexity and sacrifices are celebrated by fans of the Harry Potter series
Severus Snape (Harry Potter Series)
Images: IMDb
Joseph Morgan's portrayal of Klaus, the charismatic and volatile vampire-werewolf hybrid, makes him a villain who's both feared and respected within "The Vampire Diaries" universe
Images: IMDb
Klaus Mikaelson (The Originals)
Lena Headey's portrayal of Cersei Lannister is a masterclass in Machiavellian scheming. Her complex character in "Game of Thrones" elicits both hatred and admiration from viewers
Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones)
Images: IMDb
Angelina Jolie's rendition of Maleficent provides a fresh perspective on the classic Disney villain, humanizing her and inviting viewers to empathize with her character
Maleficent (Maleficent)
Images: IMDb
Jaime hasn’t really been a villain in the series for a long time but he was basically the first villain as he pushed Bran Stark down the tower window, WE HATED HIM and later, WE LOVED HIM
Jaime Lannister (Game of Thrones)
Images: IMDb
A character from the TV series "The Vampire Diaries," is a cunning and malevolent witch known for his wicked sense of humor and a knack for causing chaos
Kai Parker (The Vampire Diaries)
Images: IMDb
Katherine Pierce is known for her seductive charm, resilience, and cunning survival instincts. Her complex and unpredictable nature adds an intriguing layer to the show's supernatural drama
Katherine pierce (The Vampire Diaries)
Images: Instagram- thecwtvd
The powerful and ruthless Goddess of Death, known for her striking appearance and desire to conquer Asgard. Her formidable strength and elegant malevolence make her one of the most memorable villains in the Thor series