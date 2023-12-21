Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 21, 2023

Villains who overshadowed heroes

Riteish Deshmukh’s portrayal of Rakesh Mahadkar brought a chilling intensity to Ek Villain, making him a character whose darkness rivaled the protagonist’s quest for redemption

Rakesh Mahadkar, Ek Villain

Image: Imdb

Before he became the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the obsessive and psychotic Rahul, a character who left a lasting impression and a chill down the audience’s spine

Image: Imdb

Rahul Mehra, Darr

Priyanka Chopra’s grey character, Sonia Kapoor, in Aitraaz, showcased the power dynamics in workplace harassment, creating a compelling antagonist who challenged the hero’s ethical stand

Sonia, Aitraaz

Image: Imdb

Aamir Khan's portrayal of Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3 brought a riveting dynamic to the film, overshadowing the traditional hero roles played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra

Sahir/Samar, Dhoom 3

Image: Imdb

With a menacing laugh that echoed through the valleys, Gabbar Singh stood tall as the epitome of villainy, eclipsing even the legendary Jai and Veeru

Gabbar Singh, Sholay 

Image: Imdb

Her character's intriguing plot twists and psychological complexity indeed had a significant impact, often overshadowing the hero played by Bobby Deol

Isha Diwan, Gupt

Image: Imdb

Emraan Hashmi’s Shoaib Khan portrayed the transformation from an ambitious protégé to a powerful underworld figure, becoming a villain whose rise overshadowed the hero’s struggles

Shoaib Khan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Image: Imdb

Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the menacing Kancha Cheena left audiences in awe, making him a villain whose ruthlessness outshone the resilience of the film’s hero

Kancha Cheena, Agneepath

Image: Imdb

Langda Tyagi, Omkara

Image: Imdb

Saif Ali Khan’s Langda Tyagi brought Shakespearean tragedy to the Hindi screen, with a character whose cunning schemes and dark charisma overshadowed the hero’s journey

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji indeed stood out as a powerful and captivating performance with a raw intensity, overshadowing the hero, played by Shahid Kapoor

Alauddin Khilji, Padmaavat

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here