Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 21, 2023
Villains who overshadowed heroes
Riteish Deshmukh’s portrayal of Rakesh Mahadkar brought a chilling intensity to Ek Villain, making him a character whose darkness rivaled the protagonist’s quest for redemption
Rakesh Mahadkar, Ek Villain
Image: Imdb
Before he became the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the obsessive and psychotic Rahul, a character who left a lasting impression and a chill down the audience’s spine
Image: Imdb
Rahul Mehra, Darr
Priyanka Chopra’s grey character, Sonia Kapoor, in Aitraaz, showcased the power dynamics in workplace harassment, creating a compelling antagonist who challenged the hero’s ethical stand
Sonia, Aitraaz
Image: Imdb
Aamir Khan's portrayal of Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3 brought a riveting dynamic to the film, overshadowing the traditional hero roles played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra
Sahir/Samar, Dhoom 3
Image: Imdb
With a menacing laugh that echoed through the valleys, Gabbar Singh stood tall as the epitome of villainy, eclipsing even the legendary Jai and Veeru
Gabbar Singh, Sholay
Image: Imdb
Her character's intriguing plot twists and psychological complexity indeed had a significant impact, often overshadowing the hero played by Bobby Deol
Isha Diwan, Gupt
Image: Imdb
Emraan Hashmi’s Shoaib Khan portrayed the transformation from an ambitious protégé to a powerful underworld figure, becoming a villain whose rise overshadowed the hero’s struggles
Shoaib Khan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai
Image: Imdb
Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the menacing Kancha Cheena left audiences in awe, making him a villain whose ruthlessness outshone the resilience of the film’s hero
Kancha Cheena, Agneepath
Image: Imdb
Langda Tyagi, Omkara
Image: Imdb
Saif Ali Khan’s Langda Tyagi brought Shakespearean tragedy to the Hindi screen, with a character whose cunning schemes and dark charisma overshadowed the hero’s journey
Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji indeed stood out as a powerful and captivating performance with a raw intensity, overshadowing the hero, played by Shahid Kapoor
Alauddin Khilji, Padmaavat
Image: Imdb
