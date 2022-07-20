Heading 3

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's brotherhood

JULY 20, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Vin Diesel dearly referred to Paul Walker as Pablo and has called the late actor by the same nickname in several of his social media posts

Nickname 

Image: Getty Images

Vin Diesel who welcomed his daughter Pauline in 2015, named her after his close friend, late actor Paul Walker to honour him

Honouring Walker

Image: Getty Images

Late actor Paul Walker spoke about his bond with Vin Diesel in 2011 and said, "We get along and I think there's a mutual kind of respect and fascination with one another."

Brian and Dom

Image: Getty Images

Vin Diesel often posts about Walker on social media and in one of his posts, he wrote, "Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud. All love, Always."

Eternal Brotherhood

Image: Getty Images

Speaking about the tribute Fast and Furious paid to Walker, Vin said, "When we made a film that made the whole world cry with us."

Fast and Furious 7

Image: Getty Images

Vin Diesel has referred to Paul Walker being his "guiding spirit" while building the Fast and Furious franchise following the actor's passing

Guiding Spirit

Image: Meadow Walker Instagram

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow also considers Vin Diesel and his kids as her family and has also shared a photo with them on social media saying "Family."

Family

Image: Getty Images

Ahead of the F9 premiere in 2021, Vin remembered Walker and sharing a throwback photo on social media, he wrote, "On my way to the premiere. You will be there in spirit."

F9 Premiere

Image: Meadow Walker Instagram

At Meadow Walker's wedding, Vin Diesel stepped up to walk down the aisle, the later actor's daughter and it was an emotional moment

Meadow Walker

Image: Getty Images

Sharing a post about gearing up to shoot the big finale for Fast and Furious franchise, Diesel wrote about hoping to make Walker "proud,"

Finale

