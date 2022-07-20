Heading 3
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's brotherhood
Vin Diesel dearly referred to Paul Walker as Pablo and has called the late actor by the same nickname in several of his social media posts
Nickname
Vin Diesel who welcomed his daughter Pauline in 2015, named her after his close friend, late actor Paul Walker to honour him
Honouring Walker
Late actor Paul Walker spoke about his bond with Vin Diesel in 2011 and said, "We get along and I think there's a mutual kind of respect and fascination with one another."
Brian and Dom
Vin Diesel often posts about Walker on social media and in one of his posts, he wrote, "Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud. All love, Always."
Eternal Brotherhood
Speaking about the tribute Fast and Furious paid to Walker, Vin said, "When we made a film that made the whole world cry with us."
Fast and Furious 7
Vin Diesel has referred to Paul Walker being his "guiding spirit" while building the Fast and Furious franchise following the actor's passing
Guiding Spirit
Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow also considers Vin Diesel and his kids as her family and has also shared a photo with them on social media saying "Family."
Family
Ahead of the F9 premiere in 2021, Vin remembered Walker and sharing a throwback photo on social media, he wrote, "On my way to the premiere. You will be there in spirit."
F9 Premiere
At Meadow Walker's wedding, Vin Diesel stepped up to walk down the aisle, the later actor's daughter and it was an emotional moment
Meadow Walker
Sharing a post about gearing up to shoot the big finale for Fast and Furious franchise, Diesel wrote about hoping to make Walker "proud,"
Finale
