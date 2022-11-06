Heading 3
Viral 2022 K-pop songs
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
IVE keeps delivering ace after ace with each comeback, this being the peak of it.
Love Dive
Image: Starship Entertainment
Image: News1
Hype Boy
NewJeans had all the ‘Attention’ on them following their debut.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet’s Joy’s verse had everyone enchanted.
Feel My Rhythm
Image: IOK Company
Soloist B.I is the giver of hits, with this one soon going viral.
BTBT
Image: P NATION
Queen Jessi has been releasing superhits continuously, Zoom being no different.
Zoom
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
You can trust the boys of TXT to keep making brilliant comebacks, this one taking them down the bad boy lane.
Good Boy Gone Bad
Image: YG Entertainment
DARARI
They’re a TREASURE full of gems like this song!
What’chu lookin’ at? The LE SSERAFIM girls are fearless!
Fearless
Image: Source Music
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon’s debut was very well received, especially after everyone took on the Pop dance challenge.
Pop
Image: BELIFT LAB
While the song was teased in 2021, ENHYPEN released it in early 2022 and soon climbed the charts.
Polaroid Love
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Artists BTS has collaborated with