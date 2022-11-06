Heading 3

 Viral 2022 K-pop songs

 Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 05, 2022

IVE keeps delivering ace after ace with each comeback, this being the peak of it.

Love Dive

Image: Starship Entertainment

Image: News1

Hype Boy

NewJeans had all the ‘Attention’ on them following their debut.

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Joy’s verse had everyone enchanted.

Feel My Rhythm

Image: IOK Company

Soloist B.I is the giver of hits, with this one soon going viral.

BTBT

Image: P NATION

Queen Jessi has been releasing superhits continuously, Zoom being no different.

Zoom

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

You can trust the boys of TXT to keep making brilliant comebacks, this one taking them down the bad boy lane.

Good Boy Gone Bad

Image: YG Entertainment

DARARI

They’re a TREASURE full of gems like this song!

What’chu lookin’ at? The LE SSERAFIM girls are fearless!

Fearless

Image: Source Music

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nayeon’s debut was very well received, especially after everyone took on the Pop dance challenge.

Pop

Image: BELIFT LAB

While the song was teased in 2021, ENHYPEN released it in early 2022 and soon climbed the charts.

Polaroid Love

