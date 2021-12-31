Entertainment
DEC 31, 2021
Viral Photos of Bollywood in 2021
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
The adorable pair married on December 9, 2021, in a spectacular ceremony and their wedding photos sparked a stir on the internet
(Image- Joseph Radhik)
Their wedding photos went viral, garnering over 1 million likes in only 20 minutes
(Image- Joseph Radhik)
Aryan Khan
A selfie from the NCB office went viral this year when King Khan's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau
(Image- Kiran Gosavi)
Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty
Before the release of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar was snapped resting on director Rohit Shetty's lap
(Video- Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Raj Kundra
This year, as Raj Kundra was caught in a pornography case, he was snapped walking out of a Mumbai jail and it went viral on social media
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Jehangir Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second son, Jehangir, who was born in February this year, stirred the internet as he was captured by paparazzi
(Video- Pinkvilla)
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Alia shared a Diwali picture with Ranbir, and the duo opened up about their relationship for the first time on social media
(Image- Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Anushka and Virat took to social media in January to share the first glimpse of their newborn Vamika and it quickly went viral
(Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Dia Mirza
The actress shared a breathtaking picture of herself showing her baby bump on social media in the month of April
(Image- Dia Mirza Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa
On November 15th, the couple got married after dating for a decade and their wedding photos looked magical
(Image- Dia Mirza Instagram)
