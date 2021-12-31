Entertainment

DEC 31, 2021

Viral Photos of Bollywood in 2021 

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

The adorable pair married on December 9, 2021, in a spectacular ceremony and their wedding photos sparked a stir on the internet

(Image- Joseph Radhik)

Their wedding photos went viral, garnering over 1 million likes in only 20 minutes

(Image- Joseph Radhik)

Aryan Khan

A selfie from the NCB office went viral this year when King Khan's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau

(Image- Kiran Gosavi)

Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty

Before the release of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar was snapped resting on director Rohit Shetty's lap

(Video- Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Raj Kundra

This year, as Raj Kundra was caught in a pornography case, he was snapped walking out of a Mumbai jail and it went viral on social media

(Image- Pinkvilla)

Jehangir Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second son, Jehangir, who was born in February this year, stirred the internet as he was captured by paparazzi

(Video- Pinkvilla)

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia shared a Diwali picture with Ranbir, and the duo opened up about their relationship for the first time on social media

(Image- Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat took to social media in January to share the first glimpse of their newborn Vamika and it quickly went viral

(Image- Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Dia Mirza

The actress shared a breathtaking picture of herself showing her baby bump on social media in the month of April

(Image- Dia Mirza Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

On November 15th, the couple got married after dating for a decade and their wedding photos looked magical

(Image- Dia Mirza Instagram)

