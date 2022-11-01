Heading 3

Virat-Anushka's best moments with Vamika

Akriti Anand

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

First glimpse

The couple shared the first picture of the child on social media.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Exploring the world

Together the trio explores the world and learns things.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Daddy time

Vamika is seen having her best time with papa Virat.

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Perfect family

Virat shared a picture with his wife and daughter smiling at the camera.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Mommy duties

Anushka checks on her daughter while she sleeps.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

World in a frame

The actress shared Virat and Vamika play time glimpse.

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Dining together

The couple enjoys breakfast with their daughter.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Travellers

The family loves to explore the world together.

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Playtime

Mother-daughter's playful moment captured for life.

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Lifetime memories

Vamika played with her mother’s hair and looked adorable.

