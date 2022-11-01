Heading 3
Virat-Anushka's best moments with Vamika
Akriti Anand
OCT 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
First glimpse
The couple shared the first picture of the child on social media.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Exploring the world
Together the trio explores the world and learns things.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Daddy time
Vamika is seen having her best time with papa Virat.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Perfect family
Virat shared a picture with his wife and daughter smiling at the camera.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Mommy duties
Anushka checks on her daughter while she sleeps.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
World in a frame
The actress shared Virat and Vamika play time glimpse.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Dining together
The couple enjoys breakfast with their daughter.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Travellers
The family loves to explore the world together.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Playtime
Mother-daughter's playful moment captured for life.
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Lifetime memories
Vamika played with her mother’s hair and looked adorable.