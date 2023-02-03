Heading 3

Virat-Anushka's Rishikesh diary

Entertainment

Akriti Anand

FEB 03, 2023

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The couple is on a spiritual trip with their daughter Vamika. Anushka was seen meditating on the bank of the river

Rishikesh

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat is seen helping his daughter Vamika as she tries to touch the river. The father-daughter moment is adorable

Moments

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka, Virat, and Vamika covered in their warm clothes are seen trekking

Trekking

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress is dressed in a thick jacket, gloves and flashing her smile holding a puppy

Furry friend

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli is also seen having a good time with the puppy

Travelers

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Both are avid travellers

Partners

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The couple enjoys a coffee break 

Smiles

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Simplicity at its best

Roots

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The duo enjoys a peaceful time at a monastery

Vacation Diaries

