Heading 3
Virat-Anushka's Rishikesh diary
Entertainment
Akriti Anand
FEB 03, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The couple is on a spiritual trip with their daughter Vamika. Anushka was seen meditating on the bank of the river
Rishikesh
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat is seen helping his daughter Vamika as she tries to touch the river. The father-daughter moment is adorable
Moments
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka, Virat, and Vamika covered in their warm clothes are seen trekking
Trekking
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress is dressed in a thick jacket, gloves and flashing her smile holding a puppy
Furry friend
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat Kohli is also seen having a good time with the puppy
Travelers
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Both are avid travellers
Partners
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The couple enjoys a coffee break
Smiles
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Simplicity at its best
Roots
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The duo enjoys a peaceful time at a monastery
Vacation Diaries
