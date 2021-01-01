Heading 3

Virat-Anuskha's
mushy moments

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 20, 2023

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma wore a yellow dress and Virat Kohli wore a beige blazer. The couple is all glammed up for attending an event together

Glam fam

Image : Anushka Sharma’s  Instagram

The couple loves spending time alone and can be seen enjoying hearty conversations over a cup of coffee

Coffee and conversations

Image : Anushka Sharma’s  Instagram

Twinning in Black

Image : Anushka Sharma’s  Instagram

As the couple went out for a date night during new year in Dubai, both twinned in black

The power couple is all smiles when they are with each other. It’s too cute for words

All smiles

Image : Anushka Sharma’s  Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze at each other lovingly

Can't take eyes off each other

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The couple looks adorable as they enjoy the sunset and pose for a picture

Adorable

Image : Anushka Sharma’s  Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get their goofiness out as they pose for a picture. It’s romantic and adorable!

Goofy pictures

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli, in 2021 and are beyond happy to have her in life

Happy Family

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The couple finds happiness in each other’s presence

Warm hug

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Virat and Anushka look lost in the moment as they hold hands. They are a match made in heaven

Forever love

Image : Virat Kohli’s  Instagram

