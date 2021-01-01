Anushka Sharma wore a yellow dress and Virat Kohli wore a beige blazer. The couple is all glammed up for attending an event together
Glam fam
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The couple loves spending time alone and can be seen enjoying hearty conversations over a cup of coffee
Coffee and conversations
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Twinning in Black
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
As the couple went out for a date night during new year in Dubai, both twinned in black
The power couple is all smiles when they are with each other. It’s too cute for words
All smiles
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze at each other lovingly
Can't take eyes off each other
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The couple looks adorable as they enjoy the sunset and pose for a picture
Adorable
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get their goofiness out as they pose for a picture. It’s romantic and adorable!
Goofy pictures
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli, in 2021 and are beyond happy to have her in life
Happy Family
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The couple finds happiness in each other’s presence
Warm hug
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Virat and Anushka look lost in the moment as they hold hands. They are a match made in heaven
Forever love
Image : Virat Kohli’s Instagram