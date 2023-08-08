Heading 3
August 08, 2023
Virat Kohli Manager's net worth
Bunty Sajdeh is Virat Kohli's manager who is the owner of Cornerstone Talent Management Company
Bunty Sajdeh
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
Bunty is an alumnus of Campion School in Mumbai, and later joined Bond University in Queensland. His love for sports inspired him to set up Cornerstone in 2008
Educational background
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
Bunty has joined hands with the famous Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar and opened Dharma Cornerstone Agency a few years ago
Bunty & Karan Johar
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
Johar and Sajdeh set up Dharma Cornerstone Agency in 2020
Dharma Cornerstone Agency
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
The agency has already signed actors like Ananya Panday and South star Vijay Deverakonda, among others
Signing on actors
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Bunty Sajdeh's net worth is said to be around Rs 50 crores and his company handles sportspersons like KL Rahul, and Sania Mirza apart from Virat Kohli
His Net Worth
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
His sister Ritika Sajdeh is married to cricketer Rohit Sharma
Bunty Sajdeh's sister
Image: Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram
Bunty Sajdeh is also the former brother-in-law if Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan
Bunty's relation to Salman Khan
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
Bunty was the reason behind Virat Kohli's mega deal with the sports company Puma which is believed to be worth Rs 100 crores
Bunty & Virat Kohli
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
Virat's association with Cornerstone helped him bag brand endorsements with companies like MRF, Tissot, Pepsi Colgate and Audi in the last decade
Brand endorsements
Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram
