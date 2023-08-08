Heading 3

August 08, 2023

Virat Kohli Manager's net worth

Bunty Sajdeh is Virat Kohli's manager who is the owner of Cornerstone Talent Management Company

Bunty Sajdeh

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

Bunty is an alumnus of Campion School in Mumbai, and later joined Bond University in Queensland. His love for sports inspired him to set up Cornerstone in 2008

Educational background

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

Bunty has joined hands with the famous Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar and opened Dharma Cornerstone Agency a few years ago

Bunty & Karan Johar

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

Johar and Sajdeh set up Dharma Cornerstone Agency in 2020

Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

The agency has already signed actors like Ananya Panday and South star Vijay Deverakonda, among others 

Signing on actors

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Bunty Sajdeh's net worth is said to be around Rs 50 crores and his company handles sportspersons like KL Rahul, and Sania Mirza apart from Virat Kohli 

His Net Worth

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

His sister Ritika Sajdeh is married to cricketer Rohit Sharma

Bunty Sajdeh's sister

Image: Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram

Bunty Sajdeh is also the former brother-in-law if Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan

Bunty's relation to Salman Khan

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

Bunty was the reason behind Virat Kohli's mega deal with the sports company Puma which is believed to be worth Rs 100 crores

Bunty & Virat Kohli 

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

Virat's association with Cornerstone helped him bag brand endorsements with companies like MRF, Tissot, Pepsi  Colgate and Audi in the last decade

Brand endorsements

Image: Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram

